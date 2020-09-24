The guest list for my 13th birthday party included Susan Dranitzke, Jeannie Ferrante, Norma Rodriguez and Barbara Valenta — a Jew, a second-generation Italian, a Puerto Rican and a second-generation Czech.
On Jewish holidays like Rosh Hashanah, the New Year being observed now, Susan was excused from school to attend services at the synagogue. At lunch, along with her matzos and coconut macaroons, Susan shared with me the meaning of her holy days.
Jeannie and Barbara were excused from school early on Friday for religious education classes, sort of a Catholic version of Weekday Religious Education. They loved to expound on the doctrines they were learning about. Whenever we walked by the Catholic church, they made the sign of the cross.
Nobody in Jeannie’s Italian family ever spoke in a normal tone of voice. They yelled, even if it was just to relate information.
“Hey Ma, me and Luanne are going downtown!” Jeannie would yell to her mother.
“Why should I care?” her mother yelled back.
Barbara’s family yelled a lot too, always laughing and happy. Her round father blasted his music on the radio, an all-polka station.
Norma’s family, along with her extended family, lived in a ranch house they’d painted orange. They too were loud, in Spanish, so I had no idea what they were talking about unless they wanted me to know.
When I got together with my girlfriends, it wasn’t to embrace our diversity. We would have had no idea what that meant.
We were just friends. All felt free to share their religious and ethnic practices and beliefs with me. Even though I had no religion, they did not try to proselytize me.
I wonder if this is possible today without starting a fight on social media?
Many Christians are familiar with the idea of interfaith dialogue, but not many have been exposed to interspirituality.
“While the first tends to be a respectful exchange of ideas; the second is a shared journey into the depths of the heart,” writes Richard Rohr in one of this week’s email meditations. “Most Christians have been discouraged from exploring the teachings and practices of other religions, but I believe the loving and universal scope of Jesus Christ provides us with a model of how to recognize and celebrate truth on the many different paths to God.”
That last sentence is bound to rub many evangelicals the wrong way.
When I did convert to Christianity in my 20s, it was a genuine, life-transforming experience. I enjoyed learning (for the first time) all of the Bible stories and about Jesus. But in most of the churches I attended, it seemed the end goal was not so much about following and emulating Jesus, but more about about getting non-believers and people of other faiths to see it our way, to get them to come to our church.
Years later and years ago, when I learned once again to listen to people talk about their faith and/or spirituality, I also learned to respect people where they are, and hope that they do the same for me. Rather than dismiss people’s journeys that were not like mine, I began to see the spark of divinity in them.
“This is how we are to imitate Jesus,” writes Rohr, “the good Jewish man who saw and called forth the divine in Gentiles like the Syro-Phoenician woman and the Roman centurions who followed him; in Jewish tax collectors who collaborated with the Empire; in zealots who opposed it; in sinners of all stripes; in eunuchs, pagan astrologers, and all those ‘outside the law.’ ”
Jesus had no problem with non-Jews.
My teenage friends had no problem discussing their faith, their rituals, their doctrines or their doubts, and I, an unchurched heathen, took no offense as a listener.
This is America, settled by Christian Protestants, Catholics, Jews, then Buddhists, Shintoists, Muslims, Hindus…. If we would be free, then we must be able to express what we believe without fear, and not take offense when others do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.