Yes, I do have a desktop and an old notebook, which is great on the road. But my desktop is king for creating graphics, recording and editing of audio and video, and other high-intensity apps. All take a lot more power than my notebook can supply. So yes, I still like and use my desktop even though most of my work is with notebooks.
The last keyboard I bought was years ago and it was a noisy clickity/clackity experience; however, it did have a feature I thought I could not live without: a lighted keyboard. That way I could use it in the dark. I immediately discovered that I never use my desktop computer in the dark. Also, the noisy keyboard that would remind you of a very noisy old typewriter drove me a bit crazy. Not to mention sounding loud and distracting to my YouTube viewers.
So, I was slightly pleased when it started having trouble, which gave me time to look for a replacement. Then it sadly bit the dust several weeks later. The game was afoot! I had been checking online and noticing what some co-workers were using. Also, looking at co-workers' keyboards is usually a useless task since the IT person at an office buys all the same keyboards for everyone. However, some like to buy their own when they have a favorite.
One of my co-workers had a keyboard I really liked. It was a Logitech wireless keyboard. If you saw my article a couple of weeks ago about “Unification,” you know how the dongle for most Logitech devices can be wirelessly “hooked” together and all operate off of one. This keyboard is a unification device and so is my current mouse, so that is good news.
It is named the “Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard.” The name tells you almost everything you need to know about it. It is a “Logitech” product. It is “wireless.” I have never had or used a wireless keyboard before as I had heard many complaints about them wearing batteries out too quickly. But with the K750, even if that is true, the next word in the title is “Solar.” This means any light source can keep it fully charged for “at least three months in total darkness.” I asked my co-worker and they said that it has never failed them for over three years. The only thing they have done is leave it on all the time (with lights out when out of the office) and replacing a rechargeable $9 battery recently.
There are some other things about this keyboard that I like. It is very thin measuring in at a third of an inch high. Now, this may sound strange to you, but keep in mind I am on a keyboard almost all day long at work along with many nights and weekends. This keyboard has very comfortable and easy to type with keys. And for me and my YouTube buddies out there, it has the quietest key clicks I believe I have ever heard or almost heard from a keyboard.
Now I will say that Logitech says the battery will last a couple of years and the rechargeable battery is not replaceable. Also, keep in mind that my co-worker has had it for about three years, and guess what? I was the IT guy that replaced the non-replaceable battery for her. It was not a big deal at all, taking all of four minutes including getting the new battery out of its wrapper.
I highly recommend this and if you go to GrayHaired.Tech to read this article I will have a link for you to look at this keyboard on Amazon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.