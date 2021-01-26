For nearly three years, Restless Moons Brewing has occupied the interstellar warehouse on Wolfe Street, hosting comedy festivals, B-film viewings and live music along the way.
In keeping with the business' taste for community, Restless Moons is sharing a stream of beer releases each Friday leading up to its third birthday with brews crafted in collaboration with fellow downtown businesses.
"Each year we like to use the anniversary to reflect on whatever lessons the prior year has brought us, and this past year has certainly been full of them. But if we were to take away just one, it would be the importance of supporting one another and working together," Restless Moons posted online.
On Friday, the first beer will be released in partnership with Local Chop and Grill House. Next door sweetheart Bittersweet Bakery will be commemorated on Feb. 5, Mashita and Sage Bird Ciderworks on Feb. 12 and Magpie Diner and Lola's Delicatessen on Feb. 19.
— Staff Report
