A common thread among many American jazz musicians -- and musicians in general -- is they got their start in church.
Rev. Edward Scott, pastor of Staunton’s Allen Chapel, an African Methodist Episcopal church, has led jazz worship services at the church. He argues secular music can be spiritual and that pieces of jazz music fit in with worship.
Scott said he grew up hearing almost unbelievable stories his parents told of jazz legends they knew, including Errol Gardner and Fritz Jones -- better known as Ahmad Jamal -- in an episode of the NPR show "Folklife Fieldnotes."
“I was playing an Ahmad Jamal recording one day and my mother came in. She said, ‘I know him, he and I went to school together,’” Scott said on the show. “I was convinced she was mistaken. And she pulled out her yearbook and there was Ahmad Jamal and the caption underneath his photograph says, ‘likes to play the piano.’”
Scott led worship services based on jazz in 2019 and gave a sermon titled “A Love Supreme” in September last year at the Allen Chapel.
Scott is leading another jazz worship service at the Allen Chapel on Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. At 4 p.m. on the same day, he’s coming to Harrisonburg to present “Set My Spirit Free: Jazz Music’s Soul Connection,” part storytelling, part music and poetry performance at the Eastern Mennonite School auditorium.
The event will be an artistic showcase of the connection between jazz and human spirituality, according to Robert Mott, music director of the event at EMS.
“[We had the idea] to take the music of jazz giants like Thelonious Monk, Wayne Shorter, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, etc., and to present it in the context of the church,” Mott said. “It's a response to how some people have classified jazz as a less-than-sacred art form.”
It will feature a six-musician jazz ensemble including Howard University and U.S. Air Force Band alumnus Lew Taylor, a Lynchburg native, on the piano; Neal Perrine, of Richmond, on bass; retired Harrisonburg City Public Schools middle school teacher Marlon A. Foster on drums; Nick Skinner on trumpet; Greg Moody on reeds; and Mott on trombone, according to a press release.
Music in the show will include pieces by jazz greats including Dizzy Gillespie, Thelonious Monk, Sonny Rollins, McCoy Tyner and Lee Morgan, to name a few, according to the press release.
An EMS parent and a congregant at the Allen Chapel, Mott, also founder of trombone group Mr. Jefferson’s Bones, said he collaborated on past jazz worship services with Scott.
Mott, who is white, said his adopted son, a sophomore at Eastern Mennonite High School, is Black. When Mott and his wife adopted their son, Mott said they wanted to raise him in a faith community with people of color to honor his heritage, and the family joined the Allen Chapel.
Not just to enrich their son, Mott said the whole family fell in love with the congregation, which he said is known as the oldest church established by people of color west of the Blue Ridge Mountains in 1865.
Scott gave a Martin Luther King Jr. Day “chapel service” at EMS last year, Mott said, just for the student body and school faculty.
“It went overtime and nobody budged,” Mott said. “Because he had [the audience] in the palm of his hand. He’s so compelling with stories about his childhood and his mother’s childhood and the racial animosity they faced. At the end, everybody flocked to the stage.”
Another member of the Allen Chapel congregation, Joanne Gabbin, founder of the Furious Flower Poetry Center at James Madison University, will share poetry from students at EMHS written in the style of American blues music during the showcase, which will be open to everyone in the community.
Gabbin’s reading will be accompanied by improvised piano by David Berry, music department head at Eastern Mennonite University and artistic director of the Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival.
What’s more, there will be a jazz-themed art showcase in the school’s atrium around the show, Mott said.
The school community talks about including people of color in its student body and school community, Mott said. By bringing "Set My Spirit Free" to the school and the community, Mott said he’s hoping the program will bring people from all racial backgrounds together to appreciate the transcendent music and culture.
“We anticipate a cross-section of community members -- people of all ages, from varied denominations, schools and colleges -- to come together in our building on a Sunday afternoon to be uplifted, encouraged, challenged and amazed by what God can do through music,” Paul Leaman, head of school at EMS, said in the press release.
