Editor’s Note: Each week on Tuesdays, the Daily News-Record will highlight the adoptable pet or pets of the week at Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA.
To learn more about the pets available for adoption, visit rhspca.org/adopt.
All adoption fees are reduced to $25 for all cats and dogs over six months of age through May 15 as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption event, according to the RHSPCA website.
RHSPCA is located at 2170 Old Furnace Road and it’s offering extended hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 3 — 5 and May 10 - 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.