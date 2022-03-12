For many, working for a local contracting company was more than just a job.
On the drive to Elmwood, a large white house in Harrisonburg with big, imposing columns and a sharply slanted roof, Ann Heishman, of Mount Crawford, thought about how working there was more like a family.
In this house with a large curved porch and a yard encircled by shrubs, Heishman worked as the office manager for Rockingham Construction Company for over 30 years. Her husband, Irvin Heishman, worked as a foreman and then vice president at the company for over 40 years. The electrical contracting company is celebrating its 85th birthday this year.
Once, the basement of this old house, with a gnarled wrought iron fence that does not say, “keep out,” so much as it says, “I am very old,” was home for Heishman and her family. In exchange for cheap rent, the couple maintained the house that has held the offices since the 1960s.
Past president Winston O. Weaver, allowed the couple to live there so they could rent out the house they bought together to pay it off faster.
Weaver, a patriarch of the company, also supported the couple’s efforts, later in their careers, to start a charitable business in Northern Virginia called Brethren Housing Corporation.
“We were always supported from this company to do some other things,” Ann Heishman said.
It was treating people like human beings and helping them reach their full potential, that past employees say is the legacy of this company, which has been open in Harrisonburg since the 1930s.
It was in this place, Heishman said, she and her husband reached their potentials, raised their family and found an extended family.
“I always felt like I got way more out than I ever contributed,” Heishman said. “It was a really caring work environment.”
Marion Weaver started the company with two business partners in early May of 1937. It started out in downtown Harrisonburg and moved to a complex around Elmwood house in the middle of the 20th century.
“He had a fifth-grade education,” said Winston Weaver Jr., who was president of the company from the 1980s until he retired a few years ago. “He came off of a farm. His only job outside of [starting the company] was working at a creamery.”
The company installed electrical infrastructure in Harrisonburg and beyond, starting with projects from the Rural Electrification Act of 1936. The work it did is entwined with local history and national history of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
The attic of the Elmwood house is full of boxes of old business documents, which include the first contract made by Rockingham Construction. A ledger, which contains the first check ever made out by the Rockingham Construction Company, is filled in with neat, cursive handwriting.
In honor of the 85th anniversary, Rockingham is having a history of the first 50 years of the company published. The book has text that fills around 90 pages and will include plenty of historic photographs and informational graphics.
The book was written by the late Nancy B. Jones in the 1980s. Jones, who contributed over 500 columns to the Daily News-Record, wrote the history through in-person interviews and drawing on some archival materials.
But the company was hesitant to have it published at the time.
The Weaver family, which is very private, felt it focused too much on them and not enough on the people who worked in the field, according to Winston Weaver Jr. — Winston O. Weaver’s son.
With the passage of time, Weaver decided it was in the public interest to have the history published around the occasion of the 85th anniversary.
“I’ve seen too many obituaries of people in the Daily News-Record that worked for the company for 30 and 40 years,” Weaver said. “It makes you think back about all the people that worked here over the years.”
Weaver said in the first few years of operation, Rockingham Construction Company did the work that connected over 2,000 area farms to electricity. The book is significant to those interested in the history of rural electrification in the United States.
“This company was involved in a very pivotal sea of change in the country’s history,” said Carl Martin, who started working for the company in the summers as a teenager and stayed on until the late 1980s as an accountant.
During those early years, the company installed wooden poles and above-ground electrical lines. The company used horses to convey power poles to work sites.
For those in the field, installing electrical wiring and poles was dangerous work. It required skills and smarts nobody can learn in school. They simply had to be picked up on the job.
“These guys are hardworking, regular, salt-of-the-earth people,” Weaver said. “A lot of the innovation that happened in our industry, in my opinion, came from the guys in the field. We have some incredible stories of things that guys in the field did that saved customers massive amounts of money.”
Winston O. Weaver, well known in Christian outreach circles, supported his employees in advancing their skills. He was said to have invested heavily in human capital.
“We had to learn,” Winston Weaver Jr. said. “That applied to huge numbers of people in the field.”
That has been a lasting legacy of the company, according to past employees, like Martin.
“I was part of the Weaver family growing up. I ran around with the Weaver boys,” Martin said. “I watched Winston O. Weaver very closely growing up. And I thought, here’s a man I need to stay connected with.”
Martin referred to the employees who worked in the field as “first responders.” The work was dangerous, required special skills and knowledge.
“Everybody that’s worked here has worked dangerously, has been exposed to high risk, has worked tirelessly,” Martin said. “They’re kind of like first responders. These are not normal people. These are like the cowboy or rodeo types.”
Though many of them didn’t have a lot of formal education, Weaver said workers in the field were responsible for many ingenious innovations.
Orval Shank, of Harrisonburg, started working at Rockingham Construction Company as a bookkeeper in 1956. While he worked at the company, the work transitioned from being all handwritten to many more processes becoming automated.
“I gradually moved from bookkeeping to doing equipment,” Shank said. “I had to negotiate with people who supplied the things we needed to do the special fleet work. That wasn’t easy because we were competing with other companies who were using those same supply lines.”
Shank was also a pastor in the Elkton area while he worked at Rockingham Construction Company.
“If I knew [the work] was difficult as it was I wouldn’t have been quite as interested in starting it,” Shank said.
In the 1960s and 70s, electrical lines started being installed below ground and business boomed. At its height, the business employed more than 600 people, with Winston O. Weaver hand-signing each paycheck.
“He had impeccable penmanship from the day he started until he retired,” Martin said. “He personally signed 600 paychecks every week for 30-some years.”
In the ensuing decades, business stretched far beyond Rockingham County, with the company taking contracts as far as Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
“I feel that the biggest success of this company was the freedom that people were given to achieve what they’d done well and what they liked to do well in the company,” said Irvin Heishman. “That freedom [to] operate moved the project.”
When fiber optic cables were introduced, the business experienced the transition from thickly bound telephone wires full of individual color-coded copper wires, to fiber optic cables, where a single fiber could carry hundreds of calls.
Irvin Heishman started with the company in the 1960s doing office work. He continued to become a foreman and worked up to a vice president of operations when Rockingham installed electric infrastructure for neighborhoods that developed within and around the Capital Beltway in more recent decades.
Heishman said he was one of the workers that set up the first fiber optic cable for Rockingham Construction Company.
“When Dale City was being built, we were hooking up 2,000 houses a year in Dale City,” Heishman said.
He said Winston O. Weaver vexed some job applicants when he refused to provide a job description.
“That wasn’t Mr. Weaver’s way,” Heishman said. “He would bring people in and let them work out to their potential.”
Penny Imeson, executive director of Rocktown History, the home of the Historical Society of Harrisonburg-Rockingham, has been working to inventory the attic at Winston Weaver Jr.’s invitation.
“In the moment, we are just looking at boxes and boxes of papers,” Imeson said. “Rockingham Construction Company has a lot of documents related to rural electrification. We always have an eye out for genealogy.”
Documents and artifacts from the business’ history abound in the main offices, which informed some of the work in the history book. There are lots of business records and many of the boxes haven’t been opened in years, so it’s not known what’s contained.
The history of the company is currently being edited. The title hasn’t been settled on. Winston Weaver Jr. said the book will include a new introduction and conclusion and will likely be published by the end of the year.
“Even the book doesn’t touch the stories. It doesn’t really touch what a lot of people went through,” Weaver said.
