Visitors to the Rockingham County Fair in 2023 are set to be well-fed with a huge selection of food booths present. There will be longtime favorites and brand new offerings there will be something for every appetite.
Just one of the new booths on offer this year will be staffed by Family and Consumer Sciences students, in association with the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, a student-led organization that takes on community-focused projects each year.
Joni Lam, the Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and FCCLA advisor for Turner Ashby High School in Bridgewater will be coordinating students from a variety of middle and high schools across the county at the food booth, and hoping they raise some much-needed funds.
“They do these projects then they go and take them to a state competition in April,” Lam said. “If they do well at that and are in the top two in the state of Virginia they get invited to compete at the national level.”
With very little funding behind these opportunities, it becomes the goal and work of the students and teachers to do their own fundraising throughout the year, and they are hoping this year’s food booth will be a strong start to raising the necessary funds for local students to attend the 2024 FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Seattle Washington.
“These are $1,500 trips. This past summer I took a group of students to Denver for the National Competition and Leadership Conference,” Lam said. ”That is the cool thing about these conferences, of the six students I took this year, four of them had never flown, so that was a new experience, going to Denver was a new experience.”
Being the first year running a food booth at the County Fair, FCCLA Students and Teachers will be offering some tantalizing favorites they are sure will appeal.
The FCCLA booth will have pizza, all-beef hot dogs, corn dogs and Italian sausage. For snack items, the booth will offer meat jerky, kettle corn and snow cones, Lam said.
“In Family and Consumer Sciences we teach culinary arts, food preparation, and food safety and things like that, so it follows along with a lot of our course content which is really cool,” Lam said.
Another new addition to the fair this year will be a food booth offered by the Rockingham County Volunteer Firefighters Association, raising critical funds to be distributed among the 10 volunteer fire agencies in the county. Firefighters being famous for their hearty food offerings at events, the Volunteer Firefighters Association will not disappoint with their hamburgers, French fries, pork tenderloin sandwiches and white beans cooked fresh every day.
Annual favorites will also be in attendance raising important funds, such as McGaheysville Ruritans Funnel Cakes, the FFA, Bridgewater Ruritan Fry Shack, Mt. Crawford Ruritans Food Booth, Broadway — Timberville Ruritan Food Booth, the Fair BBQ, and Young Farmers Ice Cream Booth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.