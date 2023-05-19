Rockingham County has its own version of Idina Menzel — rising high school senior Helen Padgett, credits teachers and schools with igniting a deep passion for performance.
Now 17 years old and about to start her final year of high school, Helen Padgett is already an incredibly accomplished performer, a prime example of the power of arts programs in K-12 education, with experience in a wide variety of shows, acting styles and roles. Helen most recently appeared as Rizzo in Grease at Spotswood High School to close out her eleventh grade.
Now addressing questions about the future, with an equal passion for performance and the sciences, Padgett will enter the final year of High School with a wealth of options and opportunities that she is keeping wide open.
The journey to this crossroads began very early in life, despite not engaging in singing formally in school and growing up with very scientific parents who don’t share a musical talent, Padgett found her voice quite by accident.
It began with a backyard, a swing, and a love of Disney movies. Learning the songs from her favorite movies, Padgett would sing at the top of her voice while swinging in the garden, emulating her favorite character Ariel from "The Little Mermaid."
“A talent was probably there but needed to figure itself out. We had wonderfully tolerant neighbors,” said her mother Diana Padgett.
“I got to experiment with my voice when I was young,” said Padgett, acknowledging the patience of family and neighbors alike, who allowed her to really sing out.
Emulating the song style in her favorite Disney movies gave Padgett an early start in the musical theater styles of singing, a key component in her future successes.
As her passion and skill for singing evolved so did the movies that Padgett drew inspiration from. It would be the release of the hit "Frozen" that would introduce Padgett to her lifelong idol, Idina Menzel.
Menzel who voices Elsa in the Disney movie, had international success with the hit song “Let it Go,” a song that requires a good belt to perform. Belting is a singing technique that both Menzel and Padgett excel at, where the singer pushes their chest voice beyond the passagio, or transition point between chest and head voice, creating an extraordinarily powerful sound.
Taking on the role of Elsa, with her real-life sister Evelyn Padgett playing Anna, some of Padgett’s first performances were at home singing duets from the movie, finally moving on to playing basement performances of another famous Idina Menzel role Elphaba from "Wicked," again with her sister Evelyn as good witch Glinda.
Having an early experience of the belt in singing on the backyard swing and emulating Idina Menzel in the family basement gave Padgett an advantage in fourth grade, both in confidence and an uncharacteristically powerful singing voice.
It was at Peak View Elementary in fifth grade, under the direction of one of Padgett's formative teachers Betsy Hulvey, that she first took to the stage.
“They announced they were doing 'Aladdin,'” said Padgett. “I had an older friend at the time who had done musicals and she encouraged me to take part.”
Perhaps due to her knowledge of the story, songs and singing techniques — and a whole load of talent — Padgett was cast as Jasmine for this first venture into musical performance.
“I remember running off the bus and shouting to my parents ‘I got Jasmine,’” she said.
The success in auditions continued into middle school at Montevideo, with the musical "Hairspray Jr."
“I watched the movie and really wanted to play Penny Pingleton,” said Padgett.
Hairspray is a very challenging musical to do well, and Padgett again credits the vision of teachers and the school in making it work, and this production would come with a key realization.
“Everybody was passionate about it. They wanted to do it. They wanted to be there. And I just remembered that year being like, wow, this is what this is supposed to feel like. I want to do this all the time, every day of my life," she said.
Padgett also credits "Hairspray Jr." and the structure of the musical program at Montevideo with providing an opportunity to work with older students, “it was cool to have people older than you, working with eighth graders. They were great mentors,” Padgett said, revealing that she still keeps in touch with the friends she made that year, some of whom have now graduated high school.
Ever humble about how her talent was nurtured, Padgett fondly remembers the efforts of teacher Jen Payne.
“She really fostered my love of musicals,” she said. “It was a great place to start with musicals, she was so supportive, and it was wonderful.”
Sadly Padgett’s experience with musical theater at Montevideo in eighth grade came to a sudden and shocking halt midway through a dress rehearsal for the musical "James and The Giant Peach Jr."
"We were watching the dress rehearsal for 'James and the Giant Peach,' the night before opening night when all the phones got texts to say the schools were closing [due to Covid19] right in the middle of that dress rehearsal," explained her mom Diana. "Afterward Miss Payne got the cast together and told them it's going to be delayed by two weeks.”
As with so many programs during the pandemic, the expectation was to take a two-week break before the production, a break which ended up being three years between dress rehearsal and opening night.
In an incredible act of healing, the school invited now-graduated cast members to return to their middle school for a one-night-only reunion performance of the show. “[Montevideo] did that as the middle school musical this year — with a middle school cast, and they did a reunion show with the high schoolers who had not been able to perform it," said Padgett “It was great closure.”
In high school, Padgett began to really excel as a performer and to build the professional-grade skills that would open up the potential of a career.
In her very first year at Spotswood High School, the musical choice was "Chicago," one of the most popular and memorable musicals of all time. After auditioning for a role, with low expectations as a freshman in a very competitive pool of talent, Padgett was surprised to book her dream role Roxy Hart.
It would be this production and the team of teachers behind it that would take Padgett’s understanding of performance technique to a whole new level. Crediting music teacher and choir director Nathan May for adding some “sophistication” to her powerful singing voice.
“It was the first time someone had told me I do not need to belt the entire thing,”said Padgett. “I give Nathan a lot of credit for that.”
From the support and recognition of the administration at the high school to the teachers themselves, Spotswood has been the ideal proving ground for talented young people just like Padgett for many years.
It was one of Justine Mackey, the theater teacher at the school, productions that Padgett credits as being a formative experience for her in performance. In 2021 the group produced a one-act play called “Elephants Graveyard” based on the true story of the hanging of a circus Elephant in an act of bloodthirsty revenge after it killed a crowd member during a parade. In the show, Padgett played the Ringmaster, responsible for keeping the story moving, interacting with the characters and audience and being a mirror for the audience's humanity during a very dark tale.
The group started work on the piece in 2021 and after performing it at the Virginia Thespians Festival to great acclaim, also took the piece to the International Thespians Festival in Indiana, finally closing the show in the spring of 2022.
The VTF and ITF are festivals of work by young performers from high schools and clubs around the state and country, that include workshops, showcases, careers advice sessions and even professional assessments.
The most recent performance for Spotswood was "Grease," which performed this year and saw Padgett take on the iconic role of Rizzo.
“I really wanted Rizzo,” said Padgett. “I asked them, what are you looking for in Rizzo and what can I audition with.” Taking the initiative worked out and Padgett was cast. “I was called back just for Rizzo, so I felt it’s either this or nothing."
Flying high from the acclaim around the production of "Grease," Padgett comes back down to earth preparing for her senior year with realistic expectations for her future.
“I have a lot of opportunities here, but that won't always be the case. I'll be going into an industry where my job is auditioning,” she said. Blending her passion for science and performance may offer a way forward however, she said, “I would like to try to go to college for performance, while also studying biology, chemistry, and pre-vet just to have that option for me."
As she prepares for the future and reflects back the one thing it was important for Padgett to share was her deep gratitude for the support system from her parents and neighbors, to elementary school, middle school and up to her current teachers and administration supporting not only her passion but the arts in general.
“Theater can teach you to tackle a bunch of things," she said. "You have to know your cue, know what's next, perform the dance, perform the song at the same time — and being able to juggle everything prepares people to tackle any career in the future.”
