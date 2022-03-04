A popular downtown festival returns next month after a two-year hiatus.
The Rocktown Beer and Music Festival will take place April 16 at the Turner Pavilion in downtown Harrisonburg from 3 to 8 p.m.
Started in 2011, the festival, put on by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and sponsored by Pale Fire Brewing Co. and Brothers Craft Brewing, usually draws over 3,000 people to downtown.
This year's festival features live music by The Nude Party and Abby Bryant and The Echos.
There will be craft beer from event sponsors along with over 50 breweries around the country.
To purchase tickets for the festival or to sign up to volunteer visit rocktownfestival.com.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.