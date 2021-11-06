Below ground, just off of the corner of South Main Street and West Bruce Street, Carole Nash, wearing aged leather boots and a clay-colored shawl, appears to be right at home in the lamp-lit cellar of what’s known today as the “Thomas Harrison House.”
Like spelunkers, a tour group led by Rocktown History entered the cool, damp space through a small hole that used to be a door but has filled in through years of sediment brought by flooding from the adjacent Blacks Run. Flashlight rays revealed a large cooking hearth along with a spring of water that flowed right underneath the house.
Though the archaeological dig she conducted in the basement happened in 2017, Nash revealed the house is newer than previously thought and was likely constructed after Harrison’s death, meaning he never lived there. Nash said there’s more work to be done and more to discover about the house, while leading a group of walking tourists through the home’s cellar.
“It was always known as the Thomas Harrison House and then in 2018 all this study pointed to it almost certainly having been built after Harrison’s death,” said Penny Imeson, executive director of Rocktown History.
The City of Harrisonburg along with the Margaret Grattan Weaver Institute of Regional Culture at Bridgewater College and other organizations have partnered to restore and research the history of the house. However, during the pandemic, historic preservation and the conversation about the house’s future slowed. Rocktown History coordinated a walking tour and lecture where Nash presented the most up-to-date findings and presented avenues for future work, which organizers said they hope will rekindle the conversation and work being done.
Nash conducted an archaeological dig in the dirt-floor basement, which recovered portions of mismatched ceramic plates and large animal bones next to the hearth. Other sites revealed sewing notions, like bone buttons and straight pins. Nash worked alongside a specialized team that included a dendrochronologist — someone who studies the rings of trees to learn about their age and other factors like rainfall —and a paint analyst, who studied the layers of paint on the walls in the house.
The research presented in 2018 brought historians closer to answers on the age of the house, but in a Thursday presentation, Nash said more questions need to be answered. She said the house likely wasn’t a single-family home, because of the amount of large bones found. She said those items are evidence that large animal processing was going on, which is likely to feed more people. She said the ceramic shards were mismatched and that points to there could have been enslaved people working in the space.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, those working on the preservation of the house said the conversation was put on hold for things that were more urgent.
Imeson said she hoped Thursday’s event, which featured a guided tour of the cellar and the two main floors of the Thomas Harrison House, will rekindle conversations and progress on the house’s history.
“This is a whole project that started about 10 years ago,” Imeson said. “This house is a whole complex of houses. There are three centuries of Harrisonburg history all in one block. That is very cool. It’s sort of in 2018 we looked around and said ‘so now what?’ And then COVID hit and nothing happened. So, we’d like to move the project forward again.”
The presentation was livestreamed for a Zoom audience and also included a live audience. Nash presented avenues for future research, including using ground penetrating radar to look for hidden objects beneath a parking lot behind the Thomas Harrison House.
Scott H. Suter, director of the Margaret Grattan Weaver Institute, who attended the event in the live audience, said based on Nash’s work, he believes the house has great potential to become a center for studying local history in Harrisonburg.
“Dr. Nash’s work offers exciting new possibilities for understanding the city’s history based on material evidence and documentary sources,” Suter said in an email. “I do hope that the city along with the historical society will continue to pursue maintaining the house and its related structures. Focusing on Dr. Nash’s research, the house could become a centerpiece in the presentation of Harrisonburg history.”
Moving forward from the COVID-19 outbreak, the city, which owns the house, along with the Margaret Grattan Weaver Institute, has begun to revisit work on the house and the conversation is starting to pick back up about the house.
Michael Parks, director of communications for the city, said the city, along with the partners it has on this project will be picking back up on restoring the house.
“That is a conversation that is still taking place,” Parks said.
