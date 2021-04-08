Mom would never leave the house without wearing her girdle.
In the 1960s, girdles were made of rubber. With tiny airholes.
I can only imagine how difficult they were to pull on, how uncomfortable they were to wear, how horrible they were to peel down and up when using the bathroom.
Mom never complained. She just accepted this rule she made for herself.
Today, it’s called shapewear.
One shapewear website sells waist cinchers, high-waist shapers, long leg shapers, thigh slimmers, booty lifters, open-bust mid-thigh body briefers, body shapers, full body shapers, body-shaping slips, full-sleeve arm shapers, and anti-cellulite leggings and shorts. They have bridal shapers, maternity shapers, men’s shapers and even activewear shapers so you can look good while working out.
While I haven’t had much experience with shapewear, I did spend most days in my younger years squeezing my toes into high heels. Because I had short legs, wearing heels was a rule.
For some reason, I did not find this uncomfortable. Unless I was on my feet all day.
I remember one trip into the city — New York City, that is — and I wanted to look good. I mean, every woman in NYC dresses up, even if it’s just a trip to the grocery store. So even though we were walking around the city all day, I wore heels. Strappy sandals with 4-inch heels. Big mistake.
By lunchtime my feet were on fire. Many years later, I still remember vividly the pain of that day.
These days I reserve high heels for special occasions.
Fashion has its Big Rules: Don’t wear white after Labor Day. Put away your winter clothes at Easter. Your handbag should match your shoes. No sleeveless blouses at the office.
Following these rules shows that, well, you’re a person who follows the rules. It could be construed as a lack of originality, self-confidence or knowledge of what you like. Or not.
The lesser-known rules are those about dressing for your body type, your skin and hair colors, hair style, weight. These rules are great if you want to accentuate certain features and camouflage others. To “look your best,” so to speak.
A friend was telling me about her rules. Like, shorts are not OK in the office, but they are OK to work in out of the office. Also, it’s not OK to dress like a teenager if you’re not one.
One of my rules is: Don’t wear white. Not before Labor Day, after Labor Day or even at my wedding.
The moment I put on a white shirt or slacks, it becomes a target. It gets stained with diesel fuel or tomato sauce or grass. And that’s before leaving my bedroom.
Not to mention that white makes my skin look red and splotchy. So do most shades of yellow.
The main thing is to not apply the rules you follow to everyone.
Like my mom. I remember walking down the sidewalk with her, following a woman who was not wearing a girdle. Mom could tell by the way this woman’s butt jiggled, which she pointed out to me as a life lesson. She must have been examining this woman pretty closely, don’t you think?
We like to apply our rules to everyone. How to dress professionally or sexy or like a nerd or like a hipster or for an interview or for your body shape or to look thin or for success or for the outdoors.
Actually, my very favorite rule is from Sophie Loren. She said, “A woman’s dress should be like a barbed wire fence: serving its purpose without obstructing the view.”
Words to live by.
What are your rules?
