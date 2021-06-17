Science.
We’ve been hearing a lot about Science over the 15 months or however long this thing has been going on. Look at The Science, they say. Follow The Science.
But then you find out it’s more like A Science. Because there are other real Scientists who study the same things and come to different conclusions about The Science.
I don’t claim to know much about science. In school, I tolerated taking science classes so I could enjoy literature classes. Because you can’t just study the subjects you’re interested in. You have to apply your mind to other disparate topics in order to become a well-rounded, intelligent adult.
As it turned out, the last time I studied biology, I was captivated by it. My house is at the edge of a woods and all the leaves on all those trees are — even as we speak — absorbing the sunlight and photosynthesizing it into food (carbohydrates) for the tree.
This is why “trimming” a tree by sawing off all of its limbs destroys the tree within a couple of seasons. No limbs: no leaves. No leaves: no food. (This is also why eating plants is so good for you. It’s a primary source. When an animal eats the plants and then you eat the animal, it’s a secondary source. And so on.)
This is pretty much all I know about the scientific field of biology.
Around the time of my biology class, I also took a class in logic. Now I know a semester in logic — "the study of correct reasoning, especially regarding making inferences” — is nothing compared to the years an actual logician spends making those logical connections.
But in studying logic I realized I’d actually been using logic for quite a while before I learned about it. I know that’s hard to believe, but it’s true.
Logic, it turns out, is simply stating premises that lead to conclusions: “If … and … , then … .”
For instance, IF the leaves of a tree make food for the tree AND you cut off all the tree’s limbs so it has no leaves, THEN that tree is going to die prematurely.
Simple.
Unfortunately, simple-minded as I am, I sometimes observe the logic statement being used in reverse. Like say a tree dies prematurely. Does it thereby follow that it must have had all its limbs cut off?
Of course not. Trees die for all sorts of other reasons, such as disease, pests and compacted roots.
We simply cannot start off with an inference and then go about proving it with distorted logic. Nor can we insert a lie into the formula.
This brings us back to Science. As Jon Stewart so logically pointed out on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" on Monday, IF the first cases of the novel coronavirus occurred in Wuhan, China, AND the name of the lab is the Wuhan Respiratory Novel Coronavirus Lab, AND they experimented with bats in the lab AND the coronavirus began with an infected bat, THEN the novel coronavirus pandemic began in that laboratory.
Simple.
But if you start out with the conclusion that the virus did not start in the Wuhan lab, it all falls apart. IF the virus did not start in the Wuhan Respiratory Novel Coronavirus Lab AND the first case was reported in Wuhan AND it began with an infected bat AND they experimented with bats in the lab, THEN where does that leave you?
The conclusion that we should NOT reach is that anyone who believes the virus began in the Wuhan lab holds all Asians responsible for it.
That is illogical.
