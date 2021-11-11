“Hands up,” a busy Leanne Shepherd called to a cast of enthusiastic children of varying heights and ages on Court Square Theater’s brightly lit stage. “Bow when Jadiel bows.”
Jadiel Feliz, a seventh-grader at Thomas Harrison Middle School, will play the lead role of Lumiere for “Be Our Guest,” a song from the Broadway musical “Beauty and the Beast,” at an upcoming concert that blends songs from famous musicals at downtown’s performing arts venue. During a Tuesday rehearsal, Jadiel calmly led the large group of students onstage while responding to cues from Shepherd, the director.
“I like to be on stage,” Jadiel said after the rehearsal. “I like to be up there when everyone is looking at you. [When I grow up,] I’m going to be either a voice actor or an actor.”
The performing arts students at Second Home, an after-school program, will perform “All Together Now!” Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Court Square Theater. Students will perform a selection of famous Broadway musical numbers along with community members who’ll perform alongside the students and as soloists.
“All Together Now!” is a charity event created by Music Theater International, a company that licenses the use of many famous musicals and songs. For one weekend only, the company is allowing organizations to use a selection of songs free of charge and keep all the proceeds from the show.
“We will be one of 5,000 theaters that will perform this show across the country this weekend. There were no licensing fees or anything for us to produce it, but they sent it out as a fundraising opportunity for theaters who weren’t able to produce any shows during the pandemic to raise funds,” said Shepherd, who’s also assistant director of Second Home.
Second Home is a nonprofit before and after-school program that serves any child at three city elementary schools along with Skyline and Thomas Harrison middle schools. The program is low cost for parents who need child care, and there are no financial qualifications — any family can be accepted to the program.
Shepherd said the after-school program offers performing arts for families who may not have the time or ability to sign kids up for other extracurricular activities.
“About 82% of our families are non-English speaking in the home,” Shepherd said. “This helps build their confidence. This helps build all their reading and writing, and we know that music helps with kind of cross-curricular.”
The event at Court Square Theater is free to attend. Money raised at “All Together Now!” will help Second Home pay for future musicals.
The show will include choreographed kids’ performances of songs from famous musicals like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Rent,” “Mary Poppins” and “Frozen: The Broadway Musical.” It will feature audio recordings of the songs courtesy of Music Theater International, with sound and lighting designed by volunteer John Evans.
The revue-style concert will also feature adult choral ensembles performing songs from “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Into the Woods.”
Court Square Theater Managing Director J.P. Gulla, who’s performed on and off Broadway, will perform a solo of “This is the Moment” from 1990 musical “Jekyll and Hyde.” Mackenzie Grimes, of Penn Laird, will perform a solo of “She Used to be Mine” from “Waitress.” Grimes, a lifelong singer, fuels her passion for vocals by performing in V.O.I.C.E., a community choral ensemble that has performed charity concerts in past years.
“It’s really nice to be back in Court Square and just performing again. It’s good to be back and be active. I sang with V.O.I.C.E. for six years and was in a bunch of school choirs before that,” Grimes said. “[Singing] absolutely brings me joy, so it’s good to be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.