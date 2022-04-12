A crowd of local authors — from tentative side-hustlers who write on corners of napkins after their kids go to bed, to full-time novelists sniffing out their next great story — crammed into a meeting room at Massanutten Regional Library on Saturday.
Around 150 aspiring authors gathered at the central branch in downtown Harrisonburg for the second Rocktown Author Festival, which highlighted local authors, provided encouragement for aspiring authors and was an opportunity for experienced authors to share what they know.
“It is our complete pleasure to welcome these talented authors to our library and encourage budding writers in our community to see MRL and the festival as a resource to support their work,” Susan Versen, head of reference at Massanutten Regional Library, said in a press release.
Part local book fair and part writers conference, the event took place in the Community Youth Center and meeting rooms of the Central Library.
Eighteen local authors participated in a meet-and-greet, which took place open-house style throughout the afternoon. Some of the authors live in Harrisonburg and others came from throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
There were two panel events that featured established local authors who answered questions about publishing and writing for youth audiences.
The authors included Virginian NoNieqa Ramos, Puerto Rican-American author of “Your Mama,” a picture book that celebrates mothers, selected by the Virginia Center for the Book as Virginia’s Great Read for 2021.
Ramos hosted a panel with fellow young adult and children’s writers Gayle C. Krause, Chris Barcomb and Jodi Meadows on writing for youth audiences. The authors discussed pressing topics in their field, including challenging kids appropriately and being relatable.
“As an author, one of the biggest challenges is finding your audience,” Margaret Locke, a local USA Today bestselling author, said in a press release. “I’m so grateful to Massanutten Regional Library for showcasing the incredible writing talent right here in the valley.”
The event also included a panel discussion about the process of publishing a book that focused on issues first-time authors might face, like publishing scams, copyright protections and costs of publishing and having books printed.
“We found out that people are hungry about this,” said Mary Golden Hughes, director of advancement for Massanutten Regional Library. “There are a lot of people with great ideas in their head and they want to get them down on paper and they just don’t know where to start.”
The first festival was held in 2019, but was put on hold until this year because of the pandemic. Golden Hughes said the turnout at this event reflects that there are eager authors in the community.
“This year we had twice the attendance, so we were thrilled,” Golden Hughes said. “We’re really encouraged by the turnout, by how pleased the authors were and just that the community is supporting us. Because [the festival] is something very unique.”
Golden Hughes pointed out that larger communities offer huge book festivals. Charlottesville’s Virginia Festival of the Book draws roughly 20,000 attendees to the annual event, which started in 1995, according to the event’s website. The large festival is open to submissions from across the country and has featured numerous nationally famous authors as speakers, according to its website.
“[Our festival is] looking to be very hyper-local focused and be a resource, because that’s what libraries do best,” Golden Hughes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.