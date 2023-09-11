When we wake up to our daily lives, most of us can perform those usually unremarkable routine activities even blindfolded. I woke up on Sept. 11, ate my breakfast, and at 8:30 a.m. drove five minutes from my house to the college at which I was teaching at the time.
I parked in my usual spot next to my office building. I took the stairs to the second floor. As I walked toward my office, I heard unusual loud voices from the open door of the seminar room. What was going on? I stuck my head through the doorway and one of the faculty members said a small plane had just crashed into one of the towers in New York City. People were intently watching the scene on the large TV on the wall.
My office was just across the hallway from the seminar room. I hurriedly went into my office to drop my book bag. Before I could rush back to the seminar room, there was a loud “Ahhhh! another plane has just hit the second tower!” We all looked at each other in disbelief as the TV news announcers began to repeat that America was under attack. About ten of us faculty members and students sat around the small seminar table staring at the TV mesmerized. These planes crashing into buildings could not be accidents as the sky was clear blue for miles that day around Manhattan.
I had to teach a class that morning at 9:30 a.m. As soon as I walked into the classroom of thirty students, I knew I could not teach them that day. I was distraught and so were my students. There was grim silence and I told them anyone could speak about the day if they wanted to. I told them I was worried because my brother-in-law was supposed to fly from New York to the West Coast either that day or the day before. I would find out. Several students said they were worried because they had friends and relatives in New York.
After twenty minutes, I dismissed the class with advice that they should hang out with and talk to friends and even faculty members that day.
By the time President Bush was finally addressing the nation that evening from the White House, I was emotionally exhausted. I watched TV all day. One plane hit the Pentagon, and another had crashed in Pennsylvania. Apparently, Air Force One, carrying the president, stayed in the air beyond missile range for a while as the situation was very fluid and chaotic. The President monitored the events and spent a while in a missile-hardened bunker in the Midwest before flying back to the White House. President Bush had a long day.
I woke up on Sept. 12 with the fog of the tragedy, deep sadness and so did the whole nation as more details began to emerge. The whole week I walked around with a knot of anxiety deep in the pit of my stomach but was determined to continue with a semblance of normal life. Other life events did not stop that day and that week.
I received an email from Zambia that one of my best close friends who was a former journalist with Times of Zambia had died of HIV-AIDS. I stood by my office window as tears rolled down my eyes. I sobbed for my country and my friend.
It turned out that my brother-in-law had flown on a different flight heading to Lake Tahoe where he lived. His plane was grounded in Texas under FAA emergency instructions that all thousands of planes had to be grounded immediately.
They say that when you are faced with the tragedy of death, you try to carry on with some of the normal routines of life as much as possible. It was with that feeling in mind that I drove to Baltimore that weekend to attend a long-scheduled art and crafts festival and met with some friends. All the activities were subdued as the cloud of grief hung over Bridgewater, Harrisonburg, and all Americans. Those of us Americans who lived through the September 11 attacks, will have vivid troubling dark memories of that day the rest of our lives.
Mwizenge S. Tembo is a professor emeritus of sociology who lives in Bridgewater.
