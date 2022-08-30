The Arts Council of the Valley’s monthly celebration of all things art — from painting to literature to on-stage performance — returns this Friday to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
September First Fridays of the Valley, hosted by the local arts advocacy organization, will take place throughout 16 venues Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
A self-guided gallery walk of sorts, this month's event traces OASIS Fine Art and Craft, the Virginia Quilt Museum, Pale Fire Brewing Co., Sage Bird Ciderworks and Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, among other spots, according to a press release.
This month’s exhibition includes an opening reception for two shows at Smith House Galleries, run by the Arts Council. During the opening, Iowa native artist Quillon Hall will present “Time Out of Mind,” an exhibition of mixed media, drawings and paintings, while Juliette Swenson, a watercolorist from Staunton, will present her show, “The Animal Kingdom.”
“This show is about my endeavor to see the animal kingdom and celebrate its beauty,” Swenson said in the press release. “I use lots of bright colors to show off the versatility of watercolor.”
Both artists will speak about their exhibitions during the reception, the release said.
Just a few blocks away, the Gaines Group Architects at the Depot on West Bruce Street will host a reception with an artist meet-and-greet for paintings by Janine Aberg along with books and handmade rugs by Saloma Furlong, the release said.
At Hotel Madison and Shenandoah Valley Conference Center, there will be an opening reception for “Fading Summer on the Farm,” a show of acrylic on canvas paintings by Rebecca Ryan of Ryan’s Fruit Market in Timberville, with musical performance by Jane Cox and Friends, performing folk rock and ballads in the lobby, the release said.
To conclude the evening, local comedy troupe Rocktown Improv will host a performance at Court Square Theater at 7:30 p.m., with a requested donation for admission, the release said.
To view all the venues for First Fridays of the Valley, visit valleyarts.org/first-fridays.
— DN-R Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.