Service groups from across Rockingham County showed up to remember veterans during the holidays at local cemeteries.
The members of Girl Scout Troop 592 of Grottoes, said they were excited to be a part of a Wreaths Across America wreath laying at Woodbine Cemetery on Saturday.
“It’s about showing respect,” said Summer Albright, an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts, who carried a large Girl Scout flag with the troop’s name on it.
On Saturday, the Massanutton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a wreath-laying ceremony at Woodbine Cemetery and volunteers from local youth service groups laid 228 wreaths for veterans in a segment of the cemetery. The event took place on National Wreaths Across America Day, where fresh holiday wreaths are placed atop of veterans’ graves in cemeteries throughout the country.
Not just taking place in military cemeteries, volunteers from across Rockingham County gathered at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg and Dayton Cemetery, in Dayton.
Over 100 volunteers showed up for the Harrisonburg wreath laying that began at 11 a.m. with a ceremony.
Volunteers came from eight Girl Scout troops in the local Rockingburg Service Unit, along with members of the Cub Scouts and the Rockin’ Shots, a local youth shooting sports team.
“The students were the most respectful I’ve ever seen,” said Eleanor Price, of the DAR and Wreaths Across America chairperson for the group. “We could not have been more pleased with the level of respect and care they took.”
Members of the Massanutton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have worked to identify veterans buried in the cemetery, whose graves don’t say they served, in order to honor those individuals over the holidays, according to members.
On some graves, it’s obvious the person served, Price said. Other graves have a footstone that was provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For other veterans, it requires more digging, Price said.
Price said there are 275 veterans within the three segments of the cemetery surveyed. Each wreath must be sponsored and costs $15. Through Jan. 15, Price said wreaths can be sponsored “buy one get one,” by visiting wreathsacrossamerica.org or massanuttondar.org.
The wreath-laying ceremony is relatively new to Woodbine Cemetery. Last year, the DAR received eight honorary wreaths to place for all the veterans in the cemetery.
This year, members of the DAR began fundraising for wreaths to fill Woodbine Cemetery. Members said there was a large response by local businesses and organizations to sponsor wreaths.
The DAR along with local service groups are hoping to grow support for more wreaths in the coming years, said Beth Raynes, manager of the Rockburg Service Unit of the Girl Scouts.
While they’ve laid wreaths at Arlington Cemetery in past years, the scouts said they were happy to have the opportunity to serve locally.
“Just getting the information out there will help,” Raynes said. “I think next year we will advertise on Facebook much more.”
Price said the wreath-laying and research on veterans fits in with the DAR’s mission of promoting history and remembering those who served.
“I could really have cried,” Price said, about the turnout for the event. “It couldn’t have gone any better.”
