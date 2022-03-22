The Shanandoah Valley Anti-War coalition is a small group of locals focused on avoiding military action by the United States during international conflicts.

Many of its members can recall decades of wars and crises where the United States sent soldiers who lost their lives. Members of the coalition, like Michael Snell-Feikema, said they are tired of U.S. involvement in international wars.

Although the U.S. is not at war with Russia and President Joe Biden has affirmed repeatedly the U.S. will not send its own soldiers to Ukraine, the local protest group has convened weekly through March with a broad message of promoting peace globally.

The vigils are open to attend and take place each Saturday at 11 a.m. Attendees gather near the LOVEworks sculpture behind the Smith House and march past the Turner Pavilion and Harrisonburg Farmers Market to stand along Liberty Street with signs and to sing protest music.

Following the public witness along Liberty Street, the group will reconvene near the LOVEworks statue for a public forum on Russia’s war with Ukraine. The group will discuss the U.S.’s response to the invasion, which began on Feb. 24 with a civilian death toll estimated around 1,000.

— Staff Report