Despite the best-laid plans of A.M. Newman, county clerk during the Civil War, court records were burned when Union soldiers passed through Rockingham County.
However, they were not singed in the Rockingham County Courthouse in Harrisonburg, but in a wagon Newman hid outside the city that soldiers found and tried to destroy in 1864.
Rescued by two locals who doused the flaming wagon with water -- saving the records -- the fateful story is just one tale that archival records in the Shenandoah Valley can tell, according to the organizers of a unique history-focused event.
Some of the partially burned property records and wills were on display at the annual Shenandoah Valley Archives Fair at Bridgewater College, which took place Oct. 12 in the college’s Newlen-Bradford Special Collections library.
An example of the burned books was on display by the clerk’s office of the Rockingham County Circuit Court at the fair, which also included showcases by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society, the Shenandoah County Library, the George C. Marshall Foundation and several other organizations.
“People are making connections, and we are really pleased with the turnout,” Stephanie S. Gardner, special collections librarian at Bridgewater College, said during the event. “It’s very exciting to see people from different backgrounds here.”
Professional archivists and librarians along with local historians, genealogists and other community members gathered for the annual fair, where libraries, archives and historical societies from throughout the region presented information about the resources in their collections.
“If you are a researcher interested in something Valley-related, this is the place to be,” Gardner said.
The event serves not only as a resource fair for historians interested in the Shenandoah Valley but also as an opportunity for archivists to network and collaborate with others.
“There was really a need to connect the different resources available for historians and those interested in Valley history,” said Zach Hottel, archivist for the Shenandoah County Library system, who helped found the fair in 2019.
Researchers might drive for hours to visit a certain archive, Hottel said, when related records might be available elsewhere and detailed information isn’t always available in one place. The fair allows archivists to make connections among their documents to better serve people and informs historians on which archives hold information on which topics, Hottel said.
The event was attended by local historians, including Evan K. Knappenberger, who’s working on a book about the founding of universities in the area and came to the fair to learn more about local resources.
Knappenberger’s publications on local history include a pamphlet on Singers Glen composer Joseph Funk that he presented at the Singers Glen Music and Heritage Festival in September.
“I just love history, and I live in the Valley,” Knappenberger said.
The Shenandoah County Library system is unique because it houses a lot of historic archives for the community, including a collection of vintage travel postcards from sites in Shenandoah County, Hottel said.
“We retain collections related to Shenandoah County,” he said. “We have a collection an iron furnace in Shenandoah County. It’s basically everything related to the furnace.”
Representatives from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Historical Society brought new-to-its-collection Rockingham County school registers from the 1890s and information on an exhibit that opened Sept. 1 at its museum in Dayton. The exhibit, called “A Dyeing Art: American Coverlets,” is a collection of handwoven bed coverings.
“[You can] learn who has what, when they’re open, who can help you,” Hottel said. “And hopefully in that, discover some new things that you might not know.”
In addition to the sharing of information and resources, the fair is about connecting archival materials with real-life stories that mean something to people, said Melissa Davis, George C. Marshall Foundation director of library and archives, who also presented at the event.
Davis brought photocopies of Christmas cards from codebreaker Elizebeth Smith Friedman and her husband William F. Friedman. Elizebeth Smith Friedman inspired the books “The Woman Who Smashed Codes” by Jason Fagone and “The Woman All Spies Fear” by Amy Butler Greenfield.
The cards are just one of the George C. Marshall Foundation’s collections housed in Lexington. The cryptologists donated their personal papers to the George C. Marshall Foundation so they’d remain available to the public, Davis said.
The images tell a story about the love and mutual respect between the Friedmans, though much of Elizebeth’s work went unrecognized because it was uncommon for a woman to serve in the positions she did.
“These [cards] are just so much fun,” Davis said. “We have an extensive collection of photos. [The Friedmans] were afraid their papers would just be stamped ‘classified’ and never see the light of day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.