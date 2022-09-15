This weekend, the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at James Madison University will host an episode of a 40-year-old radio show.
"Mountain Stage," a live radio show produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and hosted by Kathy Mattea, will be recorded in the Concert Hall of the Forbes Center for a live audience Sunday at 7 p.m. and will feature Irish singer Karan Casey as one of its headliners.
Having lived in the U.S. in the 1990s, this will be Casey’s fourth time on "Mountain Stage." This is the final stop on a U.S. tour that began Sept. 1. Casey is promoting a new album called “Hieroglyphs that Tell the Tale.”
Limited tickets are available online at jmuforbescenter.com/events.
