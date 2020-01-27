OK, for all of you hardcore fans, here is the second part of all the sites we visited last year. Once again, if the site addresses are too long for print, I have shortened them using my “dblclx.com” predecessor. They will be continuous characters after that lead without spaces and capitalization counts. Copy them in their entirety and then paste them in your browser’s address bar to visit the sites. If you visit this article at DoubleClicks.info you can click the links and go directly to the sites. Thanks for the memories!
So, here they are in their order of appearance with short descriptions of each.
■ Malwarebytes.com, OK, we have viruses, phishing, malicious code and of course malware. This is the best anti-malware app currently on the market. I even purchase the full version.
■ Patch My PC, dblclx.com/patchmypc, another app I feel is one of the best in its category. You update Windows regularly, why not the applications running on your PC? This will update most of them although I have found nothing yet that covers all apps.
■ Recuva, ccleaner.com/recuva, have you ever accidentally deleted a file(s) and wish you could get it back? If you run Recuva soon enough, you will recover them. All files will be overwritten over time so the sooner the better.
■ VLC, videolan.org, a better video and audio player than the app that comes with Windows. It does more “things”, too.
■ Decrapifier, pcdecrapifier.com, you have your shiny new computer and it has dozens or more apps on it you do not need, this app will search your system and recommend apps you can delete. Note: go to the bottom of the page to download it, they have several other apps listed before it. Read carefully.
■ Jing, dblclx.com/jing, an excellent free way to record computer videos. Mostly for trainers, teachers, etc., but you may find a need for it also.
■ Double Clicks, doubleclicks.info, come on, I hope you know this one. This is where you can find my articles, when I keep up with loading them for you in time.
■ Streak, dblclx.com/streakdemo, by me, add to Chrome here streak.com. It allows you to send at a chosen date/time and then track all Gmail you send. Google has now implemented the sending part but not the rest.
■ Pixel Stitch, pixel-stitch.net, for all of you crafters out there, use this to convert pictures to patterns for cross-stitching and more.
■ Double Clicks Live, doubleclickslive.com, my other site where you can sign up for my upcoming classes and also get a multi-session class on Google accounts and many of its abilities. Register now for free.
■ Google Drive (15 GB), Sync.com (6 GB with this link: dblclx.com/get-sync-now), Amazon (amazon.com/drive), Box.com, OneDrive.com and (all with 5 GB), Dropbox.com (2 GB). There are some of the main players in the cloud storage business. All are good, some better depending on what you are looking for.
■ Backblaze.com, another member of the online storage community but in my opinion the best if you are going to pay for additional amounts of storage. This one is unlimited storage and backs up your entire computer. It may take a few days to complete but from then on any change to your computer gets stored in the cloud.
■ NiNite.com, you get a new computer, without apps that you wish you could quickly install. Go to NiNite and pick from almost 90 apps out of a list. It creates one file for you to download and those programs' latest versions will be installed.
I hope you have a great 2020 and read my weekly tips here and join me at DoubleClicksLive.com for more help, videos and training.
