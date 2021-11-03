Cheryl Shelton of Churchville said she makes the 20-minute drive to Smiley’s Ice Cream every week.
Shelton, who sat with a large group of friends inside Smiley’s new location on the outskirts of Bridgewater, said she’s a big fan of the shop’s coconut almond chocolate chunk flavor and encouraged her friends to try it. The group, who had spent the weekend at Bryce Resort, made two stops to Smiley’s during the trip: once on the way to Bryce and a second time on the way back Tuesday.
“I come at least once a week,” Shelton said. “My husband likes their milkshakes. I just like the flavor; it’s just real, the fresh coconut. We love it that you can come in and sit down. I was here last week, and I sat outside and it was gorgeous.”
Smiley’s Ice Cream moved from a location at Mt. Crawford Creamery to a nearby spot on Don Litten Parkway that opened Oct. 21. The newly constructed space features a large indoor seating area, a spacious kitchen and plenty of parking to accommodate the customers who come from near and far for the ice cream made with dairy from Mt. Crawford Creamery.
The former location, which had no indoor seating and was cramped for the employees, first opened in 2017 on Mt. Crawford Creamery’s property. The ice cream, made from a mix of milk, cream and sugar produced and pasteurized by the creamery, was made in the shop with house-made ingredients and mix-ins.
“It starts with the fresh milk and cream. It’s non-homogenized, low-temperature pasteurized, and it’s really, really fresh. We’re getting it every week from the farm, sometimes twice a week. That is the backbone of your product,” owner Derek Smiley said.
The kitchen now offers more space for the team to make all of the baked goods that are featured in ice cream flavors, such as Ghirardelli Chocolate brownies, pie crusts for pumpkin pie flavor and the ice cream shop’s famous caramel swirl, known for having a uniquely dark and toasty flavor.
“Saturday and Sunday were really busy for us, and it never became overwhelming. We never ran out of parking; we never ran out of seating,” Smiley said. “In the other shop, when it really got busy, [the kitchen] felt claustrophobic. Here, we have enough space that even as crazy as it was, it still felt open and not overly crowded.”
The shop has two batch freezers for making ice cream, which gives it flexibility to make multiple flavors at once. Addie Depoy, a manager, helps with ice cream production, while flavor development is often a team effort that involves the staff at the shop and a private Facebook group called “Smiley’s Ice Cream Super Fans.”
“[Working here] is different every day. Almost every day, sometimes seven days a week, we’re making ice cream. That gives us the flexibility to be working on different flavors at the same time,” Depoy said.
Smiley’s offers nine regular ice cream flavors year-round. Those flavors are chocolate, vanilla, cookies and cream, black raspberry, salted caramel chocolate chunk, butter pecan, coconut almond chocolate chunk, java chip and mint chip. Smiley’s also sells four flavors of dairy-free sorbet in fruit flavors that rotate.
Each month, Smiley’s sells a different seasonal flavor. November’s is pumpkin pie, while there are two additional flavors that change each week. According to Smiley’s flavor calendar, which is posted on its webpage and updated each month, this week’s flavors available through Sunday are Money Day, a vanilla ice cream with toasted peanuts and caramel swirl, inspired by one of Smiley’s favorite candies, the PayDay, along with Dirty Brownie, smooth chocolate ice cream with fresh brownie squares, cookie dough bites and Oreo pieces mixed in.
In addition to ice creams and mix-ins, the kitchen also produces ice cream cakes in a variety of flavors, including cakes decorated with James Madison and Eastern Mennonite universities’ colors, milkshakes, floats, pup cups and kids’ cones.
According to Smiley, the shop is popular among locals, but also is known as a favorite stop for vacationers traveling along the Interstate 81 corridor.
Smiley’s also sends its red ice cream truck to corporate and private events and has a calendar that’s often booked solid. Smiley said he was shocked by how the business grew from when the first brick-and-mortar location opened to moving to a new location.
“I definitely did not expect it to get to this point this quick. We went from June of 2017 when we opened up at the creamery and by year three, we were already having that discussion with the creamery of we can’t make this place any bigger,” Smiley said. “That might’ve been my 10-year plan, not a three-year plan.”
He said he wanted to offer customers more space to relax, and the new building can accommodate almost 90 people indoors and roughly an additional 90 in outdoor seating. The building also includes a bonus area that serves as an overflow space for seating that can be closed off for events.
“Why should an ice cream shop not have the same capacity or the same feel to it [as a restaurant]?” Smiley said. “If you want to sit and enjoy [ice cream], you should be able to sit and enjoy it.”
He said though the restaurant has added more space for customers to relax, the product is the same ice cream. As for why the flavor stands out to so many, Smiley said the ice cream is made with love, from very fresh ingredients.
“The staff are great,” said Kim Conner, of Cumberland. “The staff are warm and welcoming and they are patient for people who don’t live here and do this all the time and they’re quick, very efficient. It’s a good experience all the way around.”
