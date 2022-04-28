A house concert, an intimate musical performance at any small venue, is a far cry from sold-out stadium rock concerts.
While performers might look like ants to audiences in the nosebleeds of a huge arena, at a Host & Artist house show, the audience gets to know the performer, see them up close and experience something unique, according to a press release for an upcoming event.
New York-based singer-songwriter J Lind will perform in “an evening of songs and stories” at Horizon Christian Fellowship on May 7 at 7 p.m. with seating starting at 6:30 p.m.
Lind, who studied philosophy at Princeton and Oxford, according to the release, sings about unconventional topics, such as hospice care and addiction. Lind is promoting his new album, “The Land of Canaan,” with his current tour. He has performed in the U.S., England and Canada, the release said.
Songs for the Valley, a local nonprofit that hosts performances of Christian artists from multiple genres, teamed up with Host & Artist, a production network for Christian concerts with singer-songwriters that encourage dialogue and reflection for this show, the release said.
There is a suggested donation of $15 per person, the release said. To reserve a seat, visit hostandartist.com/event/13, online.
