Several weeks ago, I wrote parts one through three of this four-part series and ended it by saying, "If none of these suggestions worked over the past three articles, next week I have one that is guaranteed to work by Microsoft but not me."
And then I forgot about part four. I got excited about something else and wrote nonrelated articles in the intervening weeks. Oops, sorry about that, and thanks to the many of you who wrote to ask me what happened to Part 4. So, today, Part 4.
Microsoft recommends you use the "Reset this PC" feature of Windows 10. Now keep in mind this is a next-to-last resort. If you click your Windows menu button and type "Reset this PC," you will see it, then click it.
The top choice is the one I will mention here. It says "Recovery," with "Reset this PC" below that. Then read what follows, "If your PC isn't running well, resetting it might help. This lets you choose to keep your personal files or remove them, and then reinstalls Windows."
Your first choice is to reinstall Windows 10 and keep your personal files intact. The second from the beginning. The second option will reset it as if you just pulled it out of the box when it was brand new; the operating system, that is. If you have broken hardware like a bad hard drive, monitor, etc., they will remain broken.
The first option will also reinstall windows like new but keeps your personal files. However, it does not keep your programs or changes you made to the operating system. Microsoft calls personal files things like documents you created, photos, music you downloaded, etc. Be aware your programs/applications will be removed. So, if you choose either option, keep your registration keys and installation materials close at hand for your programs. No matter which option you select, you will be busy afterward reinstalling your applications back on your PC. Make sure too if you are running these on a notebook that you leave it plugged into the power. It can take several hours to complete and you do not want it to go dead before finishing.
Now, the reason I dislike this option is that I have only run it twice in my life. Once it worked perfectly and sped the computer up significantly. The second try caused the computer to not restart for another day. It corrupted the operating system so that the computer would not restart. I reinstalled Windows from the ground up with an installation disk, but that is not the way it should work.
Now my last thoughts. If, and only if, you are not worried about learning something new, you can install two pieces of hardware. The first is considering installing more RAM if your computer will allow it. Contacting the manufacturer is an easy way to find out. Most manufacturers have online sites that will evaluate your computer and even suggest fixes, along with what it has in it and what you can add to it.
The other hardware to install is a SSD or solid state drive. SSDs are much faster than the older "plated" hard drives. Again, this requires getting inside the computer to perform either process. You could also pay someone to do it for you. But it is not too difficult to do. For me, when working on an unknown computer, I visit YouTube.com and look up the computer model and how to install RAM or change the hard drive. The videos are very informative.
So ends Part 4.
