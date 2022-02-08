The sewing machines are humming, the dance shoes are tapping and the stages are set.
It’s spring musical season in local high schools.
After two seasons of dark and modified stages, all of the high schools in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are staging a musical this season.
"[Spring musicals] are such a tradition," said Beth Harter, fine arts supervisor for Rockingham County Public Schools. "I can't even remember when we didn't have them. I was in high school musicals [and] that was 30 or 40 years ago."
These performances feature large ensembles, some original choreography, live pit orchestras accompanying singers onstage and creative costumes and sets.
Performances go throughout February with multiday runs for each show.
"It's a really cool process, and it's great to have so many kids involved," said Phil Saunders, musical and one-act play assistant director at Harrisonburg High School. "Whether it's performing onstage or learning how the lights work or how sound works."
Throughout the city and county, students performing will be masked onstage, and social distancing will be in practice as much as possible, Harter said.
"I think it's fabulous that we can do this and do it safely with our students," Harter said.
Harrisonburg High - 'Chicago'
Harrisonburg High School will put on “Chicago: The Musical.” Led by artistic director Ken Gibson, around 120 students are involved in the production.
Featuring a live pit orchestra, “Chicago: The Musical” is an adaptation of the hit 1975 musical by Bob Fosse with snappy choreography by HHS dance teacher Amber Corriston.
Set in the Roaring '20s, the story is about two femme fatales who avoid the death penalty by performing Vaudeville. The socialite-turned-dancer Roxie Hart is performed by junior Ellie Velker, and the seasoned dancer Velma Kelly is played by junior Azalea Twining.
Performances will happen at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 through 12 and at 1 p.m. on Feb. 13. Tickets are available through the musical’s website. Buying tickets in advance is encouraged because only a limited number will be sold at the door before the show.
Broadway High – 'Tuck, Everlasting'
Broadway High School will go from page to stage with a musical version of “Tuck, Everlasting.” Based on Natalie Babbitt’s 1975 novel, the show debuted on Broadway in 2016.
The high school’s production features a cast and ensemble of roughly 40 students. When Winnie Foster, played by Charlie Davidson, meets Jesse Tuck, played by Davis Hinkle, and his family, she learns they’re immortal. Each member of the Tuck family remains the same age forever after they drank from a secret fountain of youth.
The musical introduces young people to big questions of mortality and presents the classic children’s tale with a live orchestra, choreography and singing.
The show will run Feb. 17 to 20 with 7 p.m. shows Feb. 17 to 19 and a 3 p.m. show on Feb. 20. Tickets are available online or by calling 540–434-7769.
Spotswood High – 'The Music Man'
Spotswood High will present “The Music Man.” This musical by Meredith Wilson is about a conman, Harold Hill, played by Charlie Hale, who falls in love with the intelligent Marion Paroo, played by Eliza Kiser.
The story about risking it all to win Paroo’s heart won five Tony Awards in when it debuted on Broadway in 1957 and it ran for five years. It was adapted for film and television and had a Broadway revival in 2000.
The show features 30 students in the cast, plus a 10-person ensemble and a band. Shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. Feb 18 and 19 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20.
Tickets are available for purchase online at spotswoodmusic.weebly.com/musical.
Turner Ashby High – 'Matilda: The Musical'
Turner Ashby High School will present “Matilda: The Musical.” The show is based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 novel about a gifted young girl who finds love and belonging through the power of a good teacher and good friends.
Published in 2010, the show written by Dennis Kelly with music by Tim Minchin ran on Broadway until 2017, according to the show’s website. The Broadway production of the musical won five Tony Awards in 2013, including best book for a musical.
Performances will take place at TAHS at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and 26 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27. For tickets, call the box office at 540-290-9466.
East Rockingham – 'The Addams Family'
East Rockingham High School will stage “The Addams Family: A New Musical” as its spring musical production. The musical is based on the creepy and beloved family that first hit television screens in 1964.
Performances will take place in the school’s auditorium at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 to 26 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27.
Eastern Mennonite School – 'The Wizard of Oz'
Eastern Mennonite School will stage a musical version of “The Wizard of Oz,” directed by Joy Anderson, EMS musical theater director.
Over 80 students across grades K-12 are involved in the production that features all the lovable characters from the classic 1939 film based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s book about Dorothy’s fantastic journey to Oz.
"[We have] some interesting set creations," Anderson said in an email. "Including [a] giant wizard head sculpted from cardboard, with eyes that light up. [Our set and costumes] are really a collaborative effort."
The show will feature a pit orchestra led by Nick Gardner, music teacher. The orchestra comprised of students and volunteers will perform music that appeared in a Royal Shakespeare Company production of “The Wizard of Oz.”
Shows will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and 26 and at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the school’s auditorium. Masks are required at all times. Tickets are available online or by calling the box office at 540–236–6025. Tickets will also be available at the door before the show.
Harter said this spring is an exciting time for youth arts in the county school system.
She said the middle schools will be staging musicals later in the spring.
"It's kind of nice to see these things happening again," Harter said. "They connect [the schools] to the community. People look forward to them and I'm just excited that it's that season."
