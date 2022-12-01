Theatergoers and movie fans alike may wish to grab their “Old Man” and join the audience for the premiere of a community theater Christmas play.
The Off Broadway Players will present “A Christmas Story,” a play by Philip Grecian based on the 1983 movie of the same name, with veteran performers and debut roles alike.
The production, directed by troupe board member Michael Strawderman, opens on Friday at 7 p.m. at the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School auditorium in Broadway and continues Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m., Dec. 9-10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
Though new to the Off Broadway Players directing chair -- this is Strawderman’s directorial debut with this theater -- Strawderman worked for 30 years as a theater teacher at Thomas Harrison Middle School in Harrisonburg.
After retiring from teaching, Strawderman joined the players as a board member and acted in the company's late September production of dark comedy “The Play That Goes Wrong."
One of Strawderman’s favorite Christmas movies, “A Christmas Story” was based on short stories written and performed by Jean Shepherd about growing up and celebrating Christmas in the 1930s and '40s.
The plot is based around young boy Ralphie’s wish for a BB gun as a Christmas present, and Shepherd narrates the film from the perspective of a grown-up Ralphie.
The movie is presented in a series of vignettes, small sub-stories that have seeped into popular culture, as Ralphie pleads his case to unsympathetic teachers, parents and even a Higbee’s department store Santa, who all give the same response in the movie: “You’ll shoot your eye out.”
Strawderman said “A Christmas Story,” the play written in 2000 by Philip Grecian, sticks true to the spirit and style of the movie with a few additional scenes added in that show Ralphie’s imagination running wild and a new love interest.
Along with “the leg lamp,” a table lamp that Ralphie’s father, who Ralphie refers to as “The Old Man,” fights to keep in the family’s house as a decoration, more escapades from the movie, like Ralphie’s visit to Higbee’s and a “triple dog dare” to lick a frozen schoolyard flagpole, are brought to life again in the play, Strawderman said.
“There are so many iconic scenes from ‘A Christmas Story’ and all of them are back for this play,” Strawderman said. “Everything you have seen in the movie is there.”
Strawderman said folks who can remember Christmases in the 1940s and younger people alike will enjoy the classic scenes and nostalgic vibe of “A Christmas Story,” the play, with a cast that includes children and adult actors from the Off Broadway Players.
The 16-member cast comes from a range of acting backgrounds who have been rehearsing since early October. Playing lead role of Ralphie in “A Christmas Story” the play is J. Frank Hillyard Middle School sixth grader Landon Combs in his first production, Strawderman said.
“There’s a lot of very young kids in the show who play alongside adults, which can be a little bit harrowing at times,” Strawderman said. “But its also fun to see them interacting and working together.”
The 30-plus person crew and artistic team carried out a set design and costume design envisioned by Strawderman. The “monstrous” set will feature antique items and appliances, including a stove, refrigerator and radio provided by Broadway-area dealer Jay Fulk, Strawderman said.
“Visually, particularly for older folks, it’s kind of a step back in time because it’s very period specific,” Strawderman said. “We lucked out.”
Tickets are general admission and available at the door only. The Off Broadway Players accept payment by cash, check and credit card, members of the theater said.
“I just think it’s a sweet, heartwarming [show],” Strawderman said. “I love the antics of the kids. There’s so much of that youthfulness and fun with it.”
