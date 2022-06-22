There is a newer ice cream option downtown that’s convenient to numerous restaurants.
“We’ve got Jack Brown’s on the left and Taj of India on the right. So after people eat their burger, they can go and get some ice cream,” said Chantel Branch, an employee of Branch’s Soft Serve Ice Cream Truck, a family-run, Black-owned business.
Tommie Branch owns the business along with his wife Janice. Their two kids, Chantel and Cedric, both work at the truck.
“We decided to do something as a family,” Tommie Branch said. “They say if you work together, you stay together, so we went to work together.”
The truck is parked all the time in a private lot between Taj of India and Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint along South Main Street near Court Square. It offers convenient, decadent treats within walking distance of numerous restaurants.
First opening in 2014, Branch’s Soft Serve and Ice Cream Truck was parked in a lot near the University Outpost Bookstore along Forest Hill Road. A little over a year ago, the truck reopened in downtown Harrisonburg, a location that receives more foot traffic.
“We thought car traffic was the key,” Tommie Branch said. “Walking [is the key].”
The menu includes chocolate, vanilla and swirled soft serve ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes, shaved ices, Hurricane Branch’s -- akin to the Dairy Queen Blizzard — and the King Milkshake, a cross between a milkshake and a sundae, topped with a warm chocolate brownie.
“The Oreo Dream [King Milkshake] is very popular,” Chantel Branch said. “It’s an Oreo milkshake bottom and the top is a brownie, Oreos, marshmallow fluff, chocolate sprinkles, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.”
The truck also offers custom treats with a number of different fruit, cereal, candy and syrup toppings.
Expanding its private event business, Branch’s Soft Serve Ice Cream Truck recently traveled to Wardensville, W.Va., for a movie filming day. Chantel Branch said she got to serve ice cream to some actors she recognized from TV and movies, who took photos with the cheery orange truck, outfitted with plastic ice cream cone decorations, speakers for upbeat pop music, LED lights and colorful photos of everything on the menu.
But they like the downtown Harrisonburg location for a regular spot.
“It seems to be quite the location,” Janice Branch said. “We find that more people are getting to know about us. We find that still some people are surprised that we are here.”
