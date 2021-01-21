Election. Check.
Vaccine rollout. Check.
Inauguration. Check.
Now that the other party is back in power, we can bet our booties they’ll undo as much of the previous administration’s accomplishments as possible, just like that one did to the administration before it, and so on, ad nauseum. World without end.
All so predictable.
In the meantime, the cold has driven many of us indoors. I don’t know about you, but I go for days without stepping outside.
When it’s this cold, bicycling is out of the question. It’s been windy, but even without the wind you get a wind chill going as you cruise. Still, I do see other cyclists ride by the house, all bundled up and braving the winter.
As for walking, if you do venture out and start moving, your body warms up and you enjoy it. It’s just getting out the door that’s so difficult.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t exercise. We need to work out to keep our heart and other muscles strong, our immune systems at optimal and our metabolism boosted.
I have several walking DVDs that offer short and long walks at a brisk pace, plus adding weights or exercise bands for upper body strength and more calorie burn. The action is not just walking, but side steps, kicks, knee lifts and some dance moves. So, you actually engage more muscles than you do on a walk.
What’s lacking is all the other things I love about walking: the sky, the mountains, the pastures and endless farmland. The meditative aspect.
I’ve been doing these workouts almost every day.
For variation, I just remembered, there’s the bike trainer! I just decided to set that up this evening. You just secure the bicycle into it, hop on and start pedaling. To make it way more interesting, you can find videos online. Cyclists from all over the world have strapped on cameras and filmed their rides, for instance, up the coast of Italy, around California wine country, through Paris and New York City … all over the place. It’s a nice distraction, plus you do get to see other parts of the world. And you don’t have to worry about dogs or traffic.
What’s lacking is what I’ve loved about cycling since I was a kid: the freedom of pedaling miles and miles away from home on your own power.
As for eating, I’ve finally weaned myself from breads, pasta and tortilla chips. Cutting the carbs is the only way I’ve ever been able to curb my appetite. As your body switches to using fats for energy, the cravings go away.
Also, I do that intermittent fasting. That’s where you eat all your meals within a certain window of time so that your body gets a long fast daily. So I skip breakfast, eat lunch around noon and finish dinner by 8 p.m.
Once a week, I make a big pot of soup with lots of vegetables and protein and eat that for lunch. For variety, I’ll have big salads with added avocado and grilled bits of chicken breast.
For dinner, it’s some form of protein with a pile of vegetables slathered in butter or cheese.
In spite of all these efforts, the pandemic pounds are quite stubborn.
Although life has been unstable in many ways — too numerous to enumerate — the days are getting longer again. That’s one predictable thing I won’t complain about.
With the coming of spring and warm weather, we are all hoping for the end of this coronavirus.
On that day, we can throw off our masks, grab each other’s hands and dance in the streets.
