Stephanie Nakasian, a jazz singer, is performing beloved songs from a bygone era this month at Court Square Theater.
The sultry, cool songs of the 1920s and '30s -- written by the likes of Rodgers and Hart, George Gershwin and Duke Ellington — are the repertoire that laid the groundwork for popular music for the next 100 years, Nakasian said.
“For folks singing jazz or popular music, these are the Mozarts, the Picassos, the Rembrandts. We all learn that music,” Nakasian said.
Nakasian, who’s headlined at such venues as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and has taught at the University of Virginia, will perform Journey through the American Songbook: The Great 1920s and '30s -- a multimedia concert full of jazz songs from great composers of the Roaring '20s -- on June 18 at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.
“You really don’t hear a lot of that kind of music anymore unless you have somebody [like Nakasian] who’s a jazz artist with a booming voice who can put it on stage for you,” said J.P. Gulla, Court Square Theater managing director.
Nakasian will perform along with her band, which consists of Eric Franzen on piano, Karl Kimmel on bass and David Drubin on drums.
Nakasian’s performances are known to be soulful, engaging and energetic, according to the artist’s website. She said she’s excited about the theme of this concert and hopes people will dress in 1920s flapper fashion and come ready to swing with the beat and enjoy themselves.
Gulla said he’s excited about the show because it’s a rare opportunity to hear the music from some early Broadway musicals.
“Really, the music of the '20s and '30s [musicals] can stand on its own,” Gulla said.
Tickets are available online, by visiting valleyarts.org/performances, or by calling 540-433-9189. Tickets will also be sold at the door. The show is funded in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts, a state agency for the arts that receives funding from the General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, according to the press release.
“It’s going to be a beautiful, beautiful concert,” Gulla said.
