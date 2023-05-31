Student Artist Highlights Military Mental Health At JMU Critique

This past semester at James Madison University, I was invited to be a Visiting Critic for the master of fine arts in art degree program, where I would evaluate the students’ work and give an outside perspective. On May 5 at 8:30 a.m., I arrived at 131 West Grace St. to begin my day. That day would include three graduate end-of-semester reviews. The MFA in art at JMU’s School of Art, Design and Art History is a three-year program with a small, carefully-selected enrollment. Students must pass thorough reviews to move forward.
I climbed the stairs to the ArtWorks Gallery, a loft space managed by students adjacent to the one-room New Image Gallery. Eight or so professors and students had gathered by a table laden with muffins, coffee and fruit. That number grew as we set up chairs in between the two exhibitions of graduate students Kareena Solanki and Michelle Smith. I had already read their artists’ statements and seen Solanki’s videos online. Now I strolled between Solanki’s and Smith’s sculptural, installation, and video work.
The professors sat down to hear the artists introduce their work, and I joined the group. Fellow students were also part of the process, welcome to give feedback. The professors taught in art, art education, and art history.
Kareena Solanki, who is a dancer and an artist, discussed her video self-portrait, filmed outdoors among rocks. She is lying on her stomach on the ground, her hands reaching for plants and touching leaves, or simply making gestures in the air or along the sand. Solanki explained that the video portrays her meditation practice.
Though she is nude and covered by rocks, the viewer never forgets that she is an individual. Her nudity does not objectify her. Her hand movements reveal that she is exploring the material, natural world; the pace of those movements indicate a calm, curious and active mind. Rocks pile up on her back, sometimes humorously. Throughout the meditative posture, she exudes a relaxed peace. She has spiritual resources. Solanki’s ability to work with the nude figure subtly is a memorable achievement.
In other video and photographic works, she uses the images of breaking eggs, of mud and of stairs. Hidden religious texts are embedded in a tapestry of video stills.
The next artist, Michelle Smith, shared work relating to the suicide of her husband when he was in the U.S. Navy. A chair displays a gold star on its seat, a reference to being a Gold Star spouse. Another chair offers grief and no rest: a sharp object hurtles towards whomever sit down.
In considering her exhibition, I kept coming back to Smith’s own presence within the work. Is she a ghost haunting her own life, or is she seeking to communicate with her husband? Is she sitting in one of the chairs, a griever, or has she left the chairs to observe them from afar? A sculpture in the midst of the exhibition allows for the viewer to pluck metal rods. The rods send out musical notes that resonate throughout the gallery. Their sounds reminded me of heartstrings being pulled, and of emotional questions being asked of the viewers.
Because of the military’s ongoing mental health crisis, this exhibition could make a national impact if it could get greater exposure.
Our final review took place in Duke Hall, Room 1031 — a short walk across train tracks from the ArtWorks Gallery. Second-year graduate student Yulin Yuan stood in the midst of her inventive sculptures of creatures from Chinese folklore. Photographic banners hung nearby, documenting her entry into Chinese homes. Yulin Yuan would seek out Chinese cultural objects in the homes, in order to learn about her heritage. Behind the sculptures and banners, a mural of popping colors and moving waterfalls was projected across the entire wall.
In another part of the room, a video showed the artist being given unusual pieces of clothing, as if she were an avatar in a video game. The clothes resembled the wardrobes of nomads and of science fiction heroines. We do not know what she will do after she is costumed; only what she will look like, created in isolation from the world she will inhabit.
After the in-person sessions, we were allowed a few days to fill out the evaluation forms, and to make written comments. In retrospect, it was interesting how all three artists included themselves within their work, either using self-portraits or conveying personal truths. Each artist established her individuality within a common pursuit to define identity. Meditator, widow, immigrant, online presence, creator—the identities informed the exhibitions while also leaving room for the questions of the viewers.
Alexandria Searls is the executive director of the Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center in Charlottesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.