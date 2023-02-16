Super Theater Troupers Set Stage At Turner Ashby High School

BRIDGEWATER — The hallways of Turner Ashby High School were a hive of creative activity this week as students put the finishing touches to an upcoming production.
The students are set to perform one of the world's most beloved feel-good musicals, "Mamma Mia!" Feb 16 – 19.
Actors running lines, makeup being applied, last-minute costume notes, and an orchestra warming up are all very recognizable scenes backstage before a final rehearsal for any musical, but what was unique about this flurry of pre-run activity, was everyone from the designers to technicians involved in that busy final preparation is a high school student.
Since 1974, the whole world has been dancing to the music of Swedish supergroup ABBA, one of the most successful music acts in history with unforgettable hits such as " Dancing Queen," Thank you for the music, and of course Mamma Mia. The popularity of their hits made Abba the perfect source material for a feel-good musical, which helped create a whole musical genre and led the way for many other ‘Juke Box’ musicals such as We Will Rock You, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical, and Jersey Boys.
Mamma Mia! is a hilarious romantic comedy that first premiered in London’s West End in 1999. Surprisingly, when the show first opened, producers had such little faith in the musical itself that the theater was only booked for a 3-month run, but audiences took to the feel-good story and toe-tapping music so passionately that now 23 years later the show has been seen by millions around the world, appeared on Broadway for 14 years, has been produced in 50 countries, and has even been adapted into a hit Hollywood box office hit.
Amid the frenetic preparations for this stunning musical, and moments from being due on stage for the opening song, cast member Emily McAvoy, 16, said the most exciting thing about being in this production of "Mamma Mia!" is "the whole environment, the dynamic with all the different people and their jobs, the actors, the technicians, the orchestra, everything we have to do to keep the process going."
Theater being a live art does bring challenges though, said Elizabeth Sieber, 14, another member of the production.
"As we are getting closer to the show, blocking changes or dance changes, it can be challenging keeping up with it," Sieber said, as she, along with McAvoy, two actors were called to "places" and excitedly ran off to begin their run-through. The actors certainly carried the joyful energy needed for a show like this.
Any musical, especially one as well-loved as "Mamma Mia!" requires a hugely dedicated cast and team to bring to life, from dance choreography, costumes, lighting, set and props.
"They take ownership of the production," said Cecille Deason, theater director and teacher at Turner Ashby. "I tell them, this is not a paper exercise. This is a real project. There is a deadline, there is money involved, it is not homework."
Deason is as committed and energized as ever to producing shows after 24 years of teaching theater — 15 of them at Turner Ashby — and to each student’s growth as an artist.
It is a major challenge for a director or program leader to support so many young actors and technicians, requiring not only artistic skills but an enormous capacity for academic, social, and emotional support.
The payoff is worth it however, this approach of developing trust and ownership in the company has profound effects on young students and theater-makers. "The ultimate goal is growth," Deason said. "From the beginning of the process to opening night they have grown, improved, gotten more confident, discovered things about themselves."
One powerful example of the potential of projects like this one to change lives is Madison Hill, TAHS student and stage manager for "Mamma Mia!"
Joining Turner Ashby as a freshman, Madison had no ambition to be involved in theater and after a negative experience in a previous school.
Madison was in a challenging position in her move.
However, after joining the musical project Madison has grown from someone with "little confidence" to acting as Stage Manager for Mamma Mia!
"I was looking for a challenge to focus on. Something clicked within me, I thought that is what I was meant to do," Hill said.
Not only is Madison taking on the role of stage manager, one of the most responsible and high-pressure roles in live performance, she is also now an award-winning young playwright.
"I had a big pride issue, I wanted people to think I was smart, the theater has changed that about me, it’s now more for me about connecting with myself, my beliefs, and my spirit," Hill said.
It’s not only current students that benefit from this program. The set for this production of Mamma Mia! was designed by a Turner Ashby High School alum, who is now working in the industry as a professional set designer.
"What makes me happy when students get back in touch, is that they say ‘we did so much, we got so much out of it,'" Deason said. "I have a former student that directed their first show this weekend. They are getting a love of the arts, and even if they don’t become professionals, they’ll keep supporting the arts."
The enormous energy and excitement backstage before the run-through is not only a testament to the commitment of the students, staff, and school to this production, but also to a vibrant and active theater department that has produced very challenging shows such as "Les Misérables," "Phantom of the Opera," and 2022's production, "Matilda."
On top of the current musical work the students also engage in many different theater activities such as student-directed one-act plays, monologue contests, Virginia thespians festival, and classic and contemporary musicals, Deason said, adding the students are still hungry for more experiences.
Go along to "Mamma Mia!" not only to catch a wonderfully uplifting and joyful musical, but also to support and celebrate the profound power of high school theater, the talented students that perform it, the teachers that facilitate it, and the institutions that support it.
Mamma Mia can be seen at Turner Ashby High School, 800 N. Main Street, Bridgewater on Thursday 16, Friday 17, and Saturday 18 @ 7:00 pm, and Sunday 19 at 2:30 pm. Tickets are available for $12 for adults and $10 for seniors in regular seating, or $15 for premium and can be booked online at https://tahs.booktix.com/ or at 540-383-3823.
