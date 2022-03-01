Emily McAvoy is young, but she’s doing big things.
The freshman at Turner Ashby High School played Matilda Wormwood in the school’s spring musical.
Commanding the stage flanked with giant stacks of books and block letters spelling out “Matilda,” McAvoy presented the young but mighty Matilda, a gifted child who was born into a family that shunned reading.
The show, based on a 1988 children’s novel by Roald Dahl, ran last Thursday through Sunday in the school’s Lineweaver Auditorium. It was directed by Cecille Deason. The instrumental director was Rob Nash, and the vocal director was Crystal Blakeney.
It featured costumes and makeup by senior Emily Andrew, who has taken classes in the school’s cosmetology program. She has been involved in costuming numerous past productions and taught herself to sew through costuming at TAHS.
Andrew even made a dress for Zinnia Wormwood, played by senior Danielle Hall, Matilda’s vapid mother, in a scene where she performs a song called “Loud” with her dance partner, Rudolpho, played by Mike Porter, and members of the ensemble.
Hall said she liked playing a character with a big personality. She said the show is silly, but poignant at the same time.
“It is very eccentric. We’ve got a lot of wacky characters. It’s got a nice range of everything,” Hall said.
The show also included a pit orchestra that performed the play’s whimsical music, written by Tim Minchin. The pit orchestra, which performed in front of the stage, was made up of 15 wind, brass, keyboard and percussion students.
A catwalk formed around the pit orchestra, where songs played out. The set transformed back and forth between the Wormwood household and the school dominated by the evil Ms. Agatha Trunchbull, humorously portrayed by Andrew Lowe.
Matilda escaped her awful mother and father, played by junior Aidan Casey, by going to the library. Here, she shared stories with Mrs. Phelps, the librarian, played by senior LillyAnne Day-Miller, who said she loves acting, because it can be an escape from everyday life.
“You get to be somebody else and to me, that sounded like a lot of fun. All the things that made my day a bad day, I get to leave and be a [librarian]. It makes me so happy,” Day-Miller said.
Another hero in young Matilda’s life is Miss Jennifer Honey, played by sophomore Macy Eye. Though timid, Eye’s character confronts Trunchbull and advocates for Matilda’s gifts.
The show featured 20 seniors, with over 50 students involved, from the cast, crew and orchestra.
“We do everything together. Even if we’re stressed, we’re all stressed together,” Day-Miller said. “Whatever you’re feeling, you know everybody else is feeling it. If one of us is having a bad day, 10 people will check in and make sure you’re OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.