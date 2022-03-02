Ashok Kunver said he wanted his Harrisonburg restaurant to feel like a palace.
And Taj of India, a downtown spot that serves North Indian regional cuisine, is just that.
The Hindi word for “crown,” Taj has tables and chairs ornamented with small stones and gilt patterns. Adding to the opulence are metal stemware drinking glasses and artwork on the walls.
“Everything you see over here, this all came from India,” Kunver said.
Though the restaurant, part of the local Taste of India chain, resembles an Indian palace, Kunver is a native of Nepal. But working in restaurants, especially Indian restaurants, is in Kunver’s blood.
He was a child in India when his father, Rajendra Kunver, worked as a chef at the Sun-N-Sand, the first five-star beachfront hotel in India. The hotel, which opened in 1963, is located in Juhu Beach in Mumbai, centered on the West Coast of the subcontinent, a city known as the entertainment capital of India.
When he was 12 years old, Kunver said his family moved to New York, where his father worked at an Indian restaurant in Manhattan. The next year, the family moved to the West Coast of the U.S.
While Kunver attended school in Orange County, he and his three brothers, mother and father all worked to make ends meet.
Working in kitchens, Kunver said his father’s knack for cooking had been passed on to him. When he was 17 years old, Kunver became a chef. Over the next five years or so, Kunver said he earned awards and recognition as an Indian chef.
Wanting to make his own way, Kunver set back out to the East Coast, this time ending up in Connecticut. Around this time, he also married Sita Kunver, of Nepal. She came to the United States at 19.
Sita Kunver said that even though they had been born in the same town in Nepal, Ashok Kunver’s family spoke Hindi, the language of India, and cooked Indian food.
When Ashok Kunver’s family became her family in the U.S., she said she had to quickly learn their way of doing things.
“In their house, nobody was speaking Nepali, except me,” Sita Kunver said. “That was tough. I was kind of young too. But I [learned Hindi].”
In 1997, the couple had saved up enough money and opened their first Taste of India restaurant in West Hartford, Conn. The family had planned to move to the Northern Virginia area in the 2000s and open a restaurant there.
Ashok Kunver said it was an error in spelling that brought him, his wife and three kids to the Friendly City. He had intended to travel to George Mason University in Fairfax to scout restaurant locations.
"[But instead] of GMU, I put ‘JMU’ in the navigation, and it bring to me here,” Ashok Kunver said. “I was like, ‘Wow, where am I?’”
That trip to Harrisonburg led the Kunvers to find a space on University Boulevard, where they opened the first Taste of India in Virginia in 2008.
“The first year we really struggled to convince [people] what Indian food is,” Ashok Kunver said.
But after the first year, the business became popular. He said Indian-American people would stop by from Northern Virginia or out of state and comment on how good the food was.
Unlike other Indian restaurants, Taj of India uses high-quality spice blends in its curries and does not include sugar as an ingredient. The Kunvers also said their recipes use less oil than some other places.
Since 2008, the restaurant grew to a handful of different spots in the region, including downtown’s Taj of India, a scaled-up version of the local chain with a bar that serves beer, wine and liquor. Taj of India opened on South Main Street in 2016.
Right before the pandemic, Sita Kunver said, it was a stroke of good luck that the couple decided to sell most of the satellite restaurants and focus on the original spot on University Boulevard and downtown’s Taj of India.
The couple, who said they stay plenty busy with the two restaurants, divide the work. Sita Kunver runs Taste of India and Ashok Kunver runs Taj of India. When they aren’t working, Ashok Kunver said he is a big Los Angeles sports fan, especially the Lakers and the Rams.
When the Rams played in Super Bowl LVI last month, Ashok Kunver said, he was watching from the TV in the restaurant’s bar, since it was a busy Sunday at the restaurant.
“I was watching it; I was disappointed I could not go home and watch on a bigger screen,” he said.
Since arriving in downtown in 2016, Ashok Kunver said North Indian staples of butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, garlic naan and tandoori chicken are the restaurant’s most popular items.
North Indian and Nepalese cuisine aren’t that different, Sita Kunver said. Momos, steamed filled dumplings, are a Nepalese and Tibetan food that are on the restaurant’s “shuruwat,” or appetizer, menu.
“I absolutely love [Taste of India],” said customer Jada Armentrout in a March Facebook review. “The Chicken Tikka Masala is so delicious and the staff are very friendly.”
Also popular is Taj of India’s lunch buffet. Since June, the buffet has been on Sundays only. Though the popular weekday buffet is missed, Ashok Kunver said rising food costs make it impractical.
He said the price of lamb and chicken has doubled since the pandemic hit. Fresh chicken breasts used to cost $40 per case, but now the price is around $120 per case.
“Food cost is sky high,” Sita Kunver said.
Sipping drinks from ceramic mugs, the couple who sat side by side in the downtown restaurant’s dining room looked radiant from the midmorning sun that streamed in. They said life has been good with a bit more free time.
“We just want to thank our customers. They have been supporting us since 2008,” Ashok Kunver said. “We’ve been so lucky having good customers here.”
For Sita Kunver, that means more time for cooking, a hobby she and her husband share.
Except, most of the time, Ashok Kunver is not allowed in their home kitchen, because he makes too much of a mess.
“I love to cook, but I hate to clean,” Sita Kunver said.
