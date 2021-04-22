Breathe.
That may sound simplistic. After all, we breathe automatically, right?
Of course we do. But are we breathing in a way that fosters relaxation and health?
Say you’re watching the news, or someone is talking down to you, or you’re stewing about a difficult personal relationship.
If you pay attention to your breath, you may notice that your chest expands and contracts, but your diaphragm doesn’t move as much. Your breaths become shorter, your shoulders hunch up, and you feel your chest tightening. This is how you might breathe when you’re under stress.
Or you might even hold your breath.
Because breathing is something we do unconsciously, we might think we’re breathing normally when we’re stressed out. But it’s likelier that our breathing changes according to our mental or physical state.
This shallow breathing affects our nervous system, making us even more anxious and stressed out. The lack of oxygen coming in makes our muscles tense and tightens our blood vessels so our heart has to work harder. It affects our brain, too, making it difficult to think through situations logically, which also creates dizziness and headaches. It slows down our digestive system too, leading to issues there.
Recently, I became aware that we can move our bodies out of this “fight, flight or freeze” state into a “rest, digest and heal” state by numerous means, including using our breath.
Breathing more consciously in stressful situations has been helping me to pause before reacting, to feel calmer when I pray/meditate, to prepare me for sleep. I feel less agitated. It’s even been helping my digestion.
Here’s one basic change you can make in your breathing that will do you a world of good.
• Settle in to a comfortable seated position, feet on the floor. Exhale and relax.
• With a hand on your chest, inhale through your nose. Your chest should remain still, but your abdomen should expand. Inhale to a count of four.
• Exhale through your mouth, your abdomen going back in, to a count of four.
Repeat this for a few minutes a day. The idea of holding your hand on your chest is to learn to breathe deeply with your whole diaphragm, not shallowly into your upper chest. And to breathe evenly with smooth, steady breaths.
To take this a step further and foster relaxation, still breathing into your abdomen, inhale through your nose to three counts and exhale through your mouth to six counts. When I do this for a couple of minutes, it really relaxes me.
Another variation is to pause for a few counts after your inhale and exhale. One method is called box breathing: Breathe in through your nose to four counts, hold for four counts, exhale to four counts, hold for four counts.
Studies have shown that breathing exercises can lead to a sense of well-being. A research team at Yale measured the impact of a program called SKY Breath Meditation, compared to a mindfulness-based technique and an emotional intelligence approach.
“Participants were randomly assigned to one of the three programs or to a control group (no intervention),” says the Sept. 29, 2020, report in Harvard Business Review. “We found that the participants who practiced SKY Breath Meditation experienced the greatest mental health, social connectedness, positive emotions, stress levels, depression, and mindfulness benefits.”
(On YouTube there’s a series of videos that teach SKY Breath Meditation.)
This HBR article explains the biology of how lengthening your exhales calms you down.
Remember in Genesis how God, in creating humans, breathed the breath of life into them? And Jesus breathed on his disciples, saying, “Receive the Holy Spirit.” Later, in one of his letters to the Corinthians, Paul called Jesus a “life-giving Spirit.”
So I associate this breathwork with my spirituality, with the deeper reality of my existence and with the existence and well-being of all human life and all living things.
It’s something we can all do to create better mental and physical health and maybe even get along better.
Breathe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.