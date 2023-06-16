John and Leigh Anne McMurray thought they were fully retired, living a good life in Tampa, Florida, but they are now however, three months into a new food service in the Harrisonburg community.
John McMurray who was raised locally, spent many years as a professional chef in Tampa until retirement. After the passing of his mother, the McMurray’s returned to Harrisonburg to temporarily take care of her empty property on Ott Street which sparked a deep conversation with his wife Leigh Anne McMurray upon returning to Tampa.
“We had a very nice condo on a saltwater canal in Tampa, but we noted we really didn’t have friends,” said John McMurray. “There really weren’t people that would stop and talk to you, other than ‘Hi how are the kids?’ They were friendly people, but they weren’t friends.”
Describing the draw of the Harrisonburg community, John McMurray said, “When we came up just to look at the house that weekend, people were coming from across the street saying, ‘John, how are you? Sorry about your mom. Mind if we bring over a bottle of wine?' And we sat on the porch and just talked. Within three months, we renovated our condo, moved up here and moved right into that house and have not looked back.”
This appreciation of the community of Harrisonburg is posted right on the side of John and Leigh Anne McMurray’s food truck Ott Street Eats, with the words "Where good neighbors and good food meet."
After settling back into Harrisonburg in December 2020, John and Leigh Anne McMurray began to offer catering to friends and family, a hobby to fill some time and to exercise their passion for good food. Inevitably this began to stir the question, among those sampling their offers, asking, "Where is your restaurant?" And the idea of Ott Street Eats was born.
Deciding to opt for a food truck and part-time hours that would honor their semi-retired status, the couple was in business, offering “unique upscale comfort food, at food truck prices,” according to John.
With a menu that changes every week, and is all fresh and seasonal, the McMurrays can keep the offer fresh, creative and make the most of local produce.
“We like to have a small plate, a salad, an entree or two, and deserts,” said John McMurray. “We like to call it elevated comfort cuisine.”
A large part of the mission and mindset of John and Leigh Anne McMurray is not just the physical centrality in the community but being central to the business and cultural life of the city as well. That mission is expressed through numerous partnerships with other local businesses and producers including The Friendly Fermenter, Shenandoah Spice Company, Purple Witch Teas, Damico Farms and the Friendly City Food Co-Op.
Recently Ott Street Eats partnered with the Friendly Fermenter and We R Tickled Pink in a fundraising event for prostate cancer research.
Non-produce related partnerships also include the Virginia Quilt Museum. Throughout June and July, presenting an Ott Street Eats receipt at the Quilt Museum will get $1 off admission, alternatively presenting a receipt from the museum at the food truck will get a free beverage with any purchase.
“If you want to serve the locals, you’ve got to be part of the locals,” said John McMurray. A sentiment that is on full display at the site of the food truck as both regulars, neighbors and business partners stop by to eat, catch up and epitomize the Friendly City moniker.
Given the success of the venture so far, and the popularity of the menu, John and Leigh Anne McMurray are already exploring options for extended hours.
Ott Street Eats Food Truck is open Wednesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and can be found at 304 South Main St. in Harrisonburg. For more information about Ott Street Eats and the menu of the week, visit the website at https://www.ottstreeteats.com/ or follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090010383389.
