“My Lord God, I have no idea where I am going.”
Thus begins a prayer of Thomas Merton, found in his book, “Thoughts in Solitude.”
If we are honest — with ourselves, above all — we must admit that none of us really knows where we’re going. I mean, we make our plans but how many times have we set out with confidence and then get turned around by circumstances beyond our control, like a relationship, work situation or health crisis?
Here is the rest of the prayer:
“I do not see the road ahead of me. I cannot know for certain where it will end. Nor do I really know myself, and the fact that I think that I am following your will does not mean that I am actually doing so.
“But I believe that the desire to please you does in fact please you. And I hope I have that desire in all that I am doing. I hope that I will never do anything apart from that desire. And I know that if I do this you will lead me by the right road though I may know nothing about it.
“Therefore will I trust you always though I may seem to be lost and in the shadow of death. I will not fear, for you are ever with me, and you will never leave me to face my perils alone.”
Ultimately, the Big Plan for our lives is not achievements, success, marriage, travel or whatever. The Big Plan is personal growth, our transformation into a self-accepting and loving human being.
James Finley, clinical psychologist and spiritual teacher, commenting on this passage, says, “And we’re going to move into an eternal, infinite union with the infinite love of God. It’s our destiny, but our finite mind cannot grasp what that means. It’s hidden ... though it’s already strangely present in the depths of ourself.”
We are a mystery to ourselves. Although it’s hard to quantify, something like 90 to 95% of what goes on in our minds is unconscious. We catch glimpses of our deep self in dreams, in what comes to us in our imaginations, and, if we have awareness, in our projections.
When I was younger, I was certain about many things. As I read back through my journals about the things I struggled with, wanted, cared about, I wonder who is this person?
Why is she wasting her time on wanting to be liked by others? Why is she so distracted with the faults of other people? Why can’t she see through her obsessions?
Why can’t she just accept herself?
Self-acceptance is everything. To accept all parts of ourselves, the good, the bad and the ugly.
Because if we don’t accept these parts of ourselves, then we are always looking for validation elsewhere: from other people, achievements, institutions, being right in our politics or religious beliefs.
“… and the fact that I think that I am following your will does not mean that I am actually doing so.”
These unconsciously sought validations may “feel” good and so right for a while, but then we must look elsewhere. Constantly.
“And I know that if I do this” — do nothing apart from his desire to please God — “you will lead me by the right road though I may know nothing about it.”
These wrong turns, traffic jams, flat tires and bad directions along the road of our lives may seem like unnecessary obstacles, things to get beyond quickly, but they are part of the journey.
So let’s stop saying, “I know I’m not where I should be,” and remember that the Big Plan is self-acceptance.
This is where we will find, at last, the infinite love of God.
