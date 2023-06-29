Now in the throes of kitten season, Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA Executive Director Huck Nawaz has a timely message for the community, along with resources and programs as capacity is reached for felines in the shelter.
"We are at capacity. We’ve never had so many cats in foster care,” said Nawaz. “As of this morning, we are at 215 cats in foster care. We've got 150 here at the shelter."
The RHSPCA, located at 2170 Old Furnace Road in Harrisonburg, took in 243 cats in the past 30 days alone and has reached capacity for offering them the best care.
With a rapid increase in the cat population through the five months that Nawaz refers to as kitten season, resources are strained, and animals most in need of care may be at risk.
Managing the situation is possible, Nawaz said, and the RHSPCA is there to offer support and resources for the community effort of helping animals in need and controlling the "community cat" population.
"Community cats," also referred to as feral cats, are unowned, outdoor cats that often are unsocialized and not friendly to humans, but have the potential to live healthy lives outdoors with their colonies.
The issue for the community is overpopulation and unwanted interactions with humans — both issues that Nawaz said have solutions that are alternatives to bringing healthy cats into the shelter, taking up resources from those that are in most need.
Encouraging a shift in the way the community addresses the issue, Nawaz suggested a change in perspective.
"As a community, we have to look at this differently. We’ve not strategically managed the community cat overpopulation. The role we have played in more recent years is to facilitate the management of the cat population, and we are doing that currently."
Trap-Neuter-Return has proven to be the most humane and effective policy in managing the community cat population, and the staff of the RHSPCA are on hand to support with advice and resources for what will be a county-wide community effort.
In previous years, at the RHSPCA and shelters around the nation, trapping and euthanizing community cats was attempted as a method for controlling the population. But according to data provided by Nawaz, it is clear that this policy is not only inhumane but completely ineffective.
Before Nawaz’s tenure as executive director, between 2011 and 2018, 21,000 cats were taken to the RHSPCA.
“Almost three-quarters of those were euthanized,” he said. “Yet we took in more kittens last year than in 2011, so it really didn’t address the problem. We know bringing them into the shelter is not the solution. Eradication at large isn't the solution. Just in our community, there were over 8,000 cats euthanized in a nine-year period. But more kittens are being born today than there were 10 years ago."
The new direction is TNR, a system that with the community’s help and knowledge, Nawaz is confident will begin to address overpopulation.
“We know that targeted TNR will decrease the population of outdoor cats, and the end goal is the same, to have fewer cats outdoors. But putting them in the shelter and putting them to death is not going to reach that goal."
Trap-Neuter-Return lowers the strain on resources by ensuring that community cats slow their breeding, while not taking valuable resources in the shelter, Nawaz said.
"We are here to serve the community and to prioritize the animals that are in most dire need," Nawaz said. “Otherwise healthy adult cats in the community being trapped and brought into our care takes up kennel space. Then we've got a cat that truly needs to come in, we don't want to find ourselves in a position to not have space. They have food and shelter. We just need to break the cycle so they aren't breeding anymore."
Nawaz said that when someone finds a community cat to reach out to the RHSPCA and take part in the voucher program that will provide support in trapping the cat if needed and will cover financial expenses to have the cat vaccinated, microchipped and most importantly altered to prevent further breeding. The cat then can be returned to its outdoor home instead of spending time in the shelter.
Community cats going through the TNR process will also be ear tipped, meaning the removal of a tiny portion of the tip of the left ear, giving a visual indication that the cat is fixed and not able to breed, saving trapping and sheltering resources immediately.
“We've got a cat outdoors that doesn't want to be around people, we've trapped it, brought it to the SPCA, locked it up in a cage, got it altered, microchipped, etcetera, and then we try to find an outdoor home for it to go back to. It’s not a good use of resources," Nawaz said.
The spending time in the shelter if delivered by a well-meaning community member is where the resource strain becomes a problem, especially for cats that need to be in RHSPCA’s care. Nawaz described a common scenario for a cat in need of shelter.
“Imagine someone moving, or a death in the family, and they are looking for a home for a cat. We can't put it outside. It needs to be in the shelter. Someone's cat that they've had for their entire life and for some reason they can't keep it, that cat needs a foster home,” he said.
Especially problematic for resources are very young kittens. Nawaz described a common scenario where a well-meaning member of the public may discover a litter of very young kittens and assumes they are abandoned, prompting them to bring the animals to the shelter.
"When a week-old kitten is brought to us, it's now in our care for at least 8–10 weeks,” Nawaz said. “Because it has to get to a certain size to be vaccinated, altered etcetera, and that's eight weeks we could have adult cats in our care. We have 70 kittens that are less than one pound in foster care right now."
Instead of bringing healthy young kittens to the shelter immediately, Nawaz recommended sprinkling a small amount of flour around the site and leaving the kittens for four to six hours before checking again.
“If there are paw prints in the flour then mom is there, and you can leave them alone," he said. "They are at great risk when they come into the shelter as bottle babies. We can wait until they are weaned, then get mom altered and if the kittens are sociable then they can be adopted. Kittens should stay with mom until they are at least six or seven weeks of age.”
Additionally, removing young kittens from a healthy community cat can actually compound the overpopulation problem by causing the mother to go into estrus faster and breed again in the same season, Nawaz said.
"A female that may have only had two litters a year now could end up having five litters over two years or more," Nawaz said.
For unsocialized, outdoor cats that are in the shelter, the RHSPCA also runs a barn Cat program, seeking outdoor homes.
Members of the public that have a suitable outdoor home can work with the SPCA to acclimate the cat to that environment for an adoption fee of just $25 for two barn cats.
RHSPCA’s voucher and barn cat programs are only available to Rockingham County residents due to a city ordinance in Harrisonburg that outlaws and thus prevents encouraging outdoor cats.
There is a grim reality of the situation when resources are strained too far, Nawaz said.
"We have to hold them for a period of time when they are strays, the law requires it. If we had 10 feral cats brought in today, we'd have to walk through the population and look at the cats that have been brought in that have been in our care for longer than that stray hold and pick ones to euthanize to make space. We’ve not had to euthanize for space in the four and half years I've been here, but this year is the closest we're getting to it ... In a perfect world, every cat would have an indoor home where it's cared for and receives veterinary care. It's just not the reality of the world that we live in."
For more information about programs and contact details for the RHSPCA visit https://rhspca.org/contact-us/
