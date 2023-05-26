Theater Company Stages Play On A Porch About Woman Baroque Painter

RAWLEY SPRINGS — Though Harrisonburg actor Sarah Levine McClelland is playing the sole role of an upcoming play, she does not consider it a one-woman show.
“Artemisia’s Intent,” a play about a woman painter from the Baroque era, is taking place at Silk Moth Stage, in the Rawley Springs area of Rockingham County. Though she’ll be the only one onstage, McClelland said the women-run stage and theater company has been a supportive network.
The show will take place 7 p.m. today, Saturday, Sunday and June 9–11 at Silk Moth Stage, a new performing arts venue in the Rawley Springs area of Rockingham County that aims to bring professional theater opportunities to more people locally and highlight uncommon stories and topics in its programming, according to its artistic director and owner, Aili Huber.
“It’s scary to be up onstage all by yourself,” McClelland said. “But it doesn’t feel like that. I feel so supported by the team.”
“Artemisia’s Intent” tells the dramatic story of Artemisia Gentileschi, an Italian artist who lived in the first half of the seventeenth century. Famous in her own right, Artemisia is known for a high-profile case after she was raped by a teacher when she was 17. Some say some of the subjects in Artemisia’s paintings are about that experience.
McClelland is a professional actor who moved to the area in the last few years from New York. McClelland said she had never heard the story of Artemisia and came to find there have been several dramatic works about the artist’s life created recently, including multiple plays and an opera.
There is much to learn about the artist, McClelland said. That is why Silk Moth Stage is putting on a virtual educational opportunity on June 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. The Facebook Live event will feature Melissa Moschitto, the writer of “Artemisia’s Intent,” along with three other Artemisia storytellers discussing the context and relevance of the painter today.
The play comes with a content warning — it is for adult audiences, producers said. Silk Moth Stage is partnering with Snapology of Harrisonburg, which will provide children’s activities at a nearby venue for one of the nights of the performance, Huber said.
There will be live music before the performance, which takes place at Huber’s residence, provided by Michael Richardson, a local musician. Huber said the audience is encouraged to come early and stay late for the roughly 1-hour play.
“It’s just like a really chill way of seeing a play but also a different way of seeing a play,” Huber said. “This is how plays were for hundreds and hundreds of years.”
Huber, who has worked as a director for many years, said when she added a new porch to her house in recent years, her son said it looked like a stage. It was that comment that started Huber off on something she’d often been encouraged to do: start a local theater company, she said.
The stage is simple. There is no lighting to work with other than daylight, Huber said.
“I think it’s wonderful the audience is so involved. They can see the actor and the actor can see them. It’s a beautiful environment,” said Heidi Winters Vogel, director of the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.