An accomplished theater professional, Ben Lambert said he has built a career around performing Shakespeare’s plays and teaching acting through movement, including stage combat.
“It really requires you to be in sync with your partner,” Lambert said. “Stage combat kind of forces that talking and listening that is sometimes hard to [teach].”
The associate professor of theater at James Madison University and certified stage movement analyst is just one of the talented instructors of a new camp at Court Square Theater challenging local students from all backgrounds to take strong steps toward careers onstage.
Wrapping up today, Classical Conservatory Camp — a high-quality program for middle and high schoolers that centers on Shakespearean acting and fundamental stage skills — is one of two theater arts camp sessions held at Court Square Theater for the first time in 2022.
The intensive program, open to local students from all backgrounds, takes a “laboratory” approach, meaning the students engage with the instructors, learn by doing and do serious work — such as understanding Shakespeare’s heightened language.
“My favorite thing has been learning new languages — the language of Shakespeare,” said Amelia Clinard, 12. “When I was younger, I was like, ‘What the heck does this mean?’ But now I understand what it means.”
When workshopping stage combat with instructor Rhys McClelland — a career theatrical director who recently moved to the area from New York City — the students moved lightly on their feet like dancers on the deck at Court Square Theater.
“There’s something about it like this age group. Having that direct eye contact and physical coordination with another person can feel a bit vulnerable,” Lambert said. “Teaching that vulnerability and that connection and that need to be in response to your partner, which is really what acting is all about.”
Hailing from six different local schools and ranging in age from 11 to 17, the students this week visited the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, practiced stage combat, rehearsed monologues, created acting resumes and had headshots taken — professional portraits essential for actors.
On Friday, they got to experience a mock audition, practicing assigned monologues in front of performing arts professionals from the community and receiving feedback.
Today, the students will perform their pieces in a showcase at Court Square Theater at 4:30 p.m., which is open to the public with a suggested donation. Doors will open at 4 p.m.
The program for elementary students has the same spirit, preparing the students for a musical revue performance called “Pure Imagination” at the end of next week, said J.P. Gulla, manager of Court Square Theater. The revue will also take place at Court Square Theater and be open to the public.
Gulla said theater camps are something that have been asked for in the community for a long time. According to Gulla, over 30 students signed up for Exploring Musical Theater camp, which begins on Monday.
It is open to any student in Rockingham and Augusta counties, and scholarships are available. Providing scholarships is a key element of Court Square Theater’s mission behind the camps — being available to everyone in the community, Gulla said.
Court Square Theater connected with many of its campers through Second Home Childcare Center, which provides affordable before- and after-school care, including its own theater program, said Leanne Shepherd, camp instructor and assistant director of Second Home.
“There are tangible skills involved. The students are deeply involved, and they’re sort of layering so by the end of the week, they’ll know what it’s like to prepare for an audition and prepare a classical monologue,” McClelland said. “So everything that they’ve done is sort of scaffolding for that.”
