DAYTON — “Footloose: Youth Edition,” a musical version of 1984 movie Footloose — toe-tapped its way onto the stage of Wilbur S Pence Middle School in Dayton last weekend with a talented cast of students.
“Footloose: Youth Edition” is the family-friendly story of high schooler, Ren — played by THMS student Blake Johnson — and his mother, Ethel — played by Emma Foster — who move to Bomont, a small town with a strict ban on dancing.
Ariel Moore, played by THMS student Maggy Byler, is the teenage daughter of an uptight preacher who leads the ban.
Co-director Melissa Harper says that apart from a musical spectacular last year, “Footloose: Youth Edition,” is the first musical the students have done in four years. An 11-year run of annual musicals was interrupted by the pandemic.
“We were five days away from opening with Shrek when the pandemic hit,” Harper said.
“Footloose: Youth Edition,” was chosen for this year because of its popularity and its real-world storyline. It ran March 2-5 at Wilbur S Pence Middle School, in Dayton.
“We try to go back and forth between reality and fantasy,” Harper said. “And we try to use junior versions — they’re smaller, shorter.”
Harper and Kimberly Mumbauer, co-director and choreographer, have guided the large, energetic cast of students into strong, confident and joyful performances.
“It’s so much fun to play Ariel,” Byler said. “Ariel’s friends are so much fun to be around!”
His first production, Mitchell Fife, a THMS student who plays Ariel’s father, the Reverend Shaw Moore, said he enjoyed playing his character, an angry man unable to deal with his sadness over the death of his son in a car accident that killed four teenagers years before the story opens.
“He goes through an emotional transformation,” Fife said. “And he ends up happy.”
Blake Johnson, a student at THMS, liked the physicality of playing the character Ren.
“It’s a very active role,” Johnson said. “And that makes it a lot of fun!”
Gabe Carr said he enjoyed playing the character Willard, but it was a challenge.
“Willard is not a good dancer,” Carr said. “But I am. It’s kind of hard to not be a good dancer. But it’s a lot of fun!”
