O little town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie …
Still indeed. Manger Square, normally full of religious pilgrims and tourists at this time of year, is empty. There is plenty of room in all the inns.
All the hotels are closed. Israel itself is closed to nonresidents.
Like much of the rest of the world on this silent night, the occupied West Bank is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, with daily infections of more than 1,000.
Friends of the Holy Land, a Christian aid charity, says the situation is a disaster for the city, estimating that around 80% of its residents are dependent on tourism.
“Nobody could have predicted the 2020 pandemic, or that this total collapse of tourism would last so long,” says the charity’s CEO, Brendan Metcalfe.
That about sums it up for the rest of us.
The measures that started in March were supposed to slow down the spread of the virus. We stayed home from work, from school, from shopping, from going anywhere, believing it would last a few months.
What will Christmas be like for us this year?
The rain and flooding predicted for Christmas Eve has vanquished the outdoor firepit gathering my daughter had planned. And temps on Christmas Day were not supposed to get out of the 20s.
Online vendors have been swamped this year with so many turning to e-tail for their Christmas shopping. Indeed, some major gifts I ordered the first week of December will not arrive by the 25th. Ah, but there are 12 days of Christmas. They may yet arrive by Epiphany.
This year has given us many opportunities for charitable giving. While our elected self-proclaimed saviors play their multitrillion dollar partisan games, the rest of us have been digging deep into our pockets to help our neighbors. Some among us have lost their businesses, their jobs, their homes, while others have more work than they can handle. We can do some loving and voluntary redistribution of the wealth.
No matter our circumstances, we’ve all had to reinvent ourselves this year, including how we celebrate holidays.
By now, most of us have had interactive video calls with our family and friends. Some folks are pretty creative with this, sharing meals together, playing games and even singing carols.
We can attend church services online, not only our own churches, but if you’ve ever wanted to observe Christmas at Westminster Cathedral in London, Washington National Cathedral or the Vatican, now’s your chance. Of course, the Pope is always on broadcast TV on Christmas Eve. I’m not even Catholic, but I have a tradition of watching this live from Rome.
We can consider streaming the Blackfriar’s performance of “A Christmas Carol.” Not only is it festive for us but it benefits the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton. For that matter, there are lots of performances of many types available to stream live or recorded.
On Christmas Eve, you could track Santa’s travel around the world on the NORAD website or app.
And if you can’t be with all the ones you love, then love the one(s) you’re with. Haul out the board games and decks of cards. Work on a big jigsaw puzzle. Read Christmas stories and poems aloud to each other. Watch movies. Make amazing meals together. Bake a treat you’ve never made before.
Take a ride to see Christmas lights. If it’s open, cruise on up to Skyline Drive or down a country road you’ve never driven on before.
Go window shopping while all the stores are closed. Drive to a distant town to do it. Take your daily walk in a different neighborhood.
Even in normal times, Christmas gives me a sentimental feeling. Music, movies, foods and drinks remind me of times past, of loved ones who are missing. Perhaps this year, more of us feel this way.
Rather than be sad about what and who is missing, I’ve decided to pay attention to what and who is here.
… Yet in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light,
The hopes and fears of all the years are met in thee tonight.
