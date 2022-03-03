Bridgewater’s Sipe Center will present an Irish dance group in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
Velocity Irish Dance, a high-energy live performance, will bring a modern take on Irish tap with musicians onstage, according to the Sipe Center website. The shows will take place Saturday at 4 and 7:30 p.m.
The dance group was created by five-time world champion Irish dancer David Geaney and James Devine, who holds the record for fastest feet in the world, according to the event page. Performers will include Geaney and Tyler Schwartz.
The family-friendly show celebrates the heritage and future of Irish dance. Tickets are available online, by visiting sipecenter.com/liveperformances. Tickets can also be purchased by calling the Sipe Center box office at 540-908-4208 or visiting in person Thursday through Sunday from 3 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are also available over the phone during regular business hours by calling the town of Bridgewater at at 540-908-4212.
