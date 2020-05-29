We are living in liminal space.
Liminal space is a place of transition, the moment in time caught between then and now, the past and the not yet.
Liminal means “of, relating to, or situated at the limen.” A limen is a threshold, the sill of a doorway, “a place of entering or beginning.”
And while many of us continue to work, eat meals, sleep and shower, this worldwide pandemic is a most singular moment in our lives. It’s not just the COVID-19 virus itself, but the world’s — and our — response to it: the staying home from work and school and eating out and dating and seeing movies and going to concerts and attending conferences … .
Time seems suspended in some ways. People joke about it being, like, March 87. As if we are still there in the Ides of March.
Liminal places can make us feel uncomfortable, like airports or waiting rooms. Or, if we’re engaged to be married, or pregnant or between jobs, they remind us that we are not who we have been nor who we will become.
Here’s a quote about liminal space about a woman traveling by ship across the Atlantic (from a book whose name or author I failed to note in my commonplace book).
It was an interlude when time ceased to matter. One might hear the ringing of ship’s bells or the call of the watch by night, but there was no past to be reckoned with because that lay far behind the white wake at the stern; no future, because the dripping prow still pointed toward an unbroken horizon.
Two weeks ago, I received in the mail the spring edition of a literary journal, Oneing. Its title is “Liminal Space.”
The publisher of this journal could not have known, a year or more ago, when they planned the theme of this edition, that it would be published during a time of liminal space. It’s providing me with chewable reading.
In her editor’s note, Vanessa Guerin begins the volume with this quote by William Blake:
In the universe, there are things that are known, and things that are unknown, and in between them, there are doors.
Reading this reminds me of something. In a recurring dream I used to have, I was walking down a dimly-lit narrow hallway with a ghost-like person. Some of the doors along the passage were open, the rooms bright. Other doors I opened easily along the way. Still others were locked or stuck. With help from my spectral companion, I was able to open a few of these, while others remained sealed.
Surely that hallway is a liminal space.
In his introduction to this Oneing volume, Richard Rohr argues that we need to spend time at these thresholds of our lives, that in these transitional moments authentic transformation can happen. We can awaken from our automatic programming and live in a new dimension of being.
But, Rohr cautions, “Without some sort of guidance and reframing, we don’t understand the necessary ebb and flow of life, the ascents and descents, and the need to embrace our tears and our letting go as well as our successes and triumphs.”
This guidance and reframing is something we cannot do alone. It seems to me, as we transition out of the COVID-19 lockdown, that this is not the time for politicians and celebrities to lead the way. Most of them have proven time and again to be unworthy guides.
For the question we must ask is, “What do I want to be?” And in a broader context, “What do we want to be?”
This is the time for counselors, spiritual directors and spiritual companions to lead the way, to walk alongside each of us, not telling us what to do, but to listen, to ask questions, to help us find our own answers.
And to step over the threshold and find our place in a post-COVID world.
