Tourism is bouncing back from Miami to Scottsdale, Ariz., as COVID-19 restrictions ease, and demand for hotels and transportation in the Valley is reflecting that trend.
“We are already seeing really positive signs,” said Jennifer Bell, tourism manager for the city of Harrisonburg.
“We saw 3,800 people come into the [Hardesty-Higgins House Visitor Center] in May, which was closed this time last year,” Bell said. “It’s so much better than where we were.”
Tourism in the Valley is reflecting the national trend of steadily approaching pre-pandemic levels across most sectors, with business and group travel taking the longest to return.
Bell said that in May, occupancy rates for hotels in Harrisonburg was 60%, up from 33% in 2020 and nearing the pre-pandemic level of 72% in 2019.
According to Bell, the revenue per room — total revenue from hotels divided by the total number of available rooms — was $23.23 this time of year in 2020. This year, Bell said, it’s up to $60 per room, approaching the 2019 rate of $75 per room.
“We still have room to go,” Bell said.
Economic Development Director Brian Shull said lodging taxes and meal taxes, numbers provided by the Virginia Department of Taxation, are strong indicators of tourist activity.
The picture is bright when looking at April and May: lodging tax revenue was 92% of 2019’s figure for those same months.
The story is even brighter with meals tax revenue, a broad indicator of how much people are eating at restaurants, which reached 95% of 2019 revenue in April and May.
“We’re excited to see people traveling and spending money on tourism again,” Shull said. “We’re definitely getting close.”
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport has been seeing 50% increases in passenger traffic month over month since March, according to Heather Ream, director of marketing and communication.
“Things are rebounding,” Ream said. “We were really fortunate to maintain connectivity to our two hubs, Dulles and Chicago,” Ream said. “The people who were traveling were traveling for critical reasons.”
Since 2019 was a record year for the airport after it partnered with carrier SkyWest, Ream said she thinks it’s possible to exceed those numbers in 2021.
“I’m optimistic,” Ream said. “We have a really good airline product here. When someone travels from SHD, they can be home within 15 minutes from getting off the plane. It makes sense to fly regionally.”
Upon returning from Chicago to the Weyers Cave airport, Mitch Webb said he has been traveling throughout the pandemic as part of his job with animal feed additives company Adisseo.
Webb, who frequently flies out of Weyers Cave, says he’s noticed flights becoming more crowded.
“It was nice during the pandemic,” Webb said. “I’ve noticed the planes are becoming more crowded and more people are traveling for leisure.”
Ream said she expects business travel will be returning to pre-pandemic levels this fall based on industry news. Bell corroborated reports from companies such as Smith Travel Reports, which say group and business travel is one of the slowest-recovering areas.
Hotel Madison is seeing a lot fewer cancellations for conferences and business events as uncertainty wanes over COVID-19 restrictions, said Kimberly Rhodes, senior marketing manager for Hotel Madison.
“We have our fingers crossed,” Rhodes said. “I think that is behind us. Bookings are starting to trickle in, and we have a busy next couple of weeks.”
Rhodes said there are more group and business events being planned, such as an upcoming Gideons conference and a Virginia Motorcoach Association conference.
New trends have emerged that many hope are here to stay, such as vacationers desiring less crowded getaways and drivable vacation locales, Bell and Ream said.
“People are looking for scenic beauty,” Bell said. “We have so much to offer in Harrisonburg.”
Harrisonburg’s proximity to outdoor spots, including Shenandoah National Park and George Washington National Forest, helps it attract the many people feeling the call to explore the great outdoors, including hiking, cycling and camping. Those activities were popular as people were told to socially distance.
“I think that’s a new trend that came out of the pandemic,” Bell said. “People are looking for that relaxing getaway vacation and they looked to the outdoor opportunities that are numerous in Harrisonburg.”
“We’re just hoping that this trend continues,” Bell added.
