Nearly 100 years ago, a hysterical white girl in Tulsa, Oklahoma, claimed that a 19-year-old “colored” boy tried to assault her in the public elevator of a public office building of a thriving town of 100,000 in open daylight.
Without checking to find out whether the story was true or checking into the character of the girl, a mob of people started a riot that caused the deaths of 150 to 200 black men, women and children, and 50 white men, the flaming destruction of $1.5 million worth of property and the looting of many homes, according to the June 29, 1921, edition of The Nation.
It was a massacre.
While there is no evidence that the Ku Klux Klan was involved in the Tulsa Race Riot of 1921, in the two years following there was a resurgence of whites joining that group. Other incidents in which whites stormed into black neighborhoods — in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C. — burning looting and killing were characteristic of the 1920s.
A few days ago, I again came across this “Prayer for Troubled Times” from Teilhard de Chardin:
Ah, you know it yourself, Lord, through having borne the anguish of it as a human: on certain days the world seems a terrifying thing: huge, blind, and brutal … At any moment the vast and horrible thing may break in through the cracks — the thing which we try hard to forget is always there, separated from us by a flimsy partition: fire, pestilence, storms, earthquakes, or the unleashing of dark moral forces — these callously sweep away in one moment what we had laboriously built up and beautified with all our intelligence and all our love.
Since my human dignity, O God, forbids me to close my eyes to this … teach me to adore it by seeing you concealed within it.
It does indeed seem to be a flimsy partition separating us from vast and horrible things, this pestilence, COVID-19, and the unleashing of dark moral forces, a white police officer murdering a black man.
No doubt we’ve all heard people talk about the “silver lining,” good things that have come from these bad situations.
For instance, one woman, a motivational speaker who was gone from home two weeks each month, found she was OK in lockdown, being home with her husband and two teenagers. She and her spouse have rediscovered why they fell in love and married each other, and she’s gotten closer to her children.
As for the riots that took place last weekend in cities across the country, some have said that it’s a relief to finally have all of the racial tensions come out into the open.
Back home in January 1970, a brawl broke out between black and white students at a high school the next town over from where I lived. The police were called to stop the fighting and the school was shut down for the rest of the day.
While this incident scared me at the time, reading about it now, I so respect how it was handled.
In an interview, the assistant principal for the school district, said, “I don’t think either side is to blame. They both came to school this morning thinking that the other side wanted to start trouble.”
This was not the first racial incident at Bellport High School in New York. The previous October there had been a sit-in in the principal’s office that led to the arrest of six students and to “fear and misunderstanding” between black and white students.
The school board asked the state Department of Education to conduct a study on race relations in Bellport, the results of which just happened to be released in January 1970.
Here’s what the school did:
• stopped separating “bright” students from “slower” students
• hired a black teacher to conduct a course in African history
• recruited a black assistant principal
• formed a committee of black and white students to make sure the school library contained books about minority groups
Good things can come of our current troubles. Good leadership makes all the difference.
