For just one night each year, the site of the Harrisonburg Farmers Market is transformed into an elegant party venue as if by magic.
After a two-year hiatus, Downtown Dinner Party returns to Turner Pavilion on May 21 from 7 to 11 p.m., an annual fundraiser for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance highlighting the city's status as the first culinary district in the state with over a dozen tasting stations presented by local restaurants along with a local beer, wine and cider bar, signature cocktails, a D.J. and dancing.
“We transform the Turner Pavilion into just a beautiful, magical space with all kinds of decorations, good lighting, so you don’t even feel like you’re in what is typically the farmers market," said Andrea Dono, HDR executive director.
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, a downtown revitalization group, started hosting the event as its annual fundraiser in 2018. In 2019, the pavilion became a romantic oasis with billowy curtains, rustic chandeliers and cascading greenery.
“They’re usually very forward-looking and just energetic spaces for us to enjoy being downtown,” Dono said. “Everyone who came to our first event said that this is one of the best parties they’ve been to in Harrisonburg and they couldn’t wait to come back.”
This year, the event will have a new vibe. The theme is “Future in Focus,” highlighting the release of the Downtown 2040 master plan, a community-based plan for Harrisonburg’s Main Street areas to be enacted over the next two decades. Turner Pavilion will be transformed into an elegant lounge setting that will feature unique lighting, prisms and more.
“Everyone feels like when they enter the space they’re just transported into someplace completely different, and there’s all this wonderful food and different tasting stations,” Dono said. “We really make it a wonderful experience and it just celebrates everything we love about downtown’s culinary district.”
Restaurants from within Virginia’s first culinary district, a designation for the vibrant food scene downtown, will offer exclusive dishes in a tasting-booth format. In 2019, Jack Brown’s and Billy Jack’s combined to create a luau-themed tasting station, serving up poke bowls, something that isn’t on the menu at those restaurants.
“One of they things they wanted us to do was step outside of our normal zone and try some different food recipes and mix it up,” said Aaron Ludwig, who owns Jack Brown’s and Billy Jack’s. “The people of downtown who come out and celebrate downtown, give them something different beside, say, a Jack Brown’s burger or Sticky Nuggs.”
The event is known for having high production value and being a unique experience. The event’s producer, Jen Sodikoff, is owner and founder of ContemPlate Marketing, a Harrisonburg-based experiential marketing business. The dinner party was inspired in part by the Sub Rosa Supper Club, a pop up-style dinner club that featured local chefs and unique themes for each event.
“It’s pretty laid-back. [The dress code] is come-as-you-are, so no stress,” Sodikoff said. “We have been told that it’s one of the most anticipated and fun events of the year. People have a really good time.”
HDR sells 300 tickets to the event, which cost $100 each and includes dinner, drinks and dancing. Tickets for the event are available through an Eventbrite link on the HDR website, by visiting downtownharrisonburg.org/annual-events. They are expected to sell out, according to a press release, so it’s encouraged to get them early.
“This is our fundraiser,” Dono said. “Some people have those big hotel sit-down dinners, and this is our expression of that. We make it really fun and the proceeds benefit HDR.”
Local beer, wine and cider offerings will be complemented by signature cocktails provided by Montpelier Restaurant and Bar, Hotel Madison’s restaurant.
“We are excited to look ahead,” Sodikoff said. “We’ve all been through a lot the past couple of years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.