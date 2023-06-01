When musician Alex Lagoda plays during the First Friday event at Hotel Madison this week, he’ll not only be sharing beautiful music but centuries of Ukrainian tradition, history and culture.
The exhibition and art sale “Artists for Ukraine” has been on display since May 1 at Hotel Madison, with sales funds being donated to the International Rescue Committee, which is currently engaged in supporting refugees of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The show at Hotel Madison will continue through June and be the location of a special First Friday event this week June 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Featuring additional smaller artworks for sale, as well as the main exhibition, the center of the First Friday event this week will be a powerful musical performance by Ukrainian-American Alex Lagoda.
Lagoda was just six years old in 1989 when he and more than 70 members of his family, led by his father, fled the Soviet Union, just before its ultimate collapse in 1991. Thier journey to the United States took nearly 18 months, through a refugee camp in Italy and ultimately led to the separation of many family members across Europe and the U.S.
Through marriage to a Ukrainian in 2009, Lagoda now once again has many family members in the country.
As he grew and became a musician, and to more deeply connect with his heritage, Lagoda began to learn to play the Bandura, beginning with the massive 60-string "academic" Bandura.
However, the larger 60-string instrument that was popular during the Soviet era was an imposition on the Ukrainian culture forced on people by the Soviet regime. In solidarity with his culture, Lagoda committed in 2016 to learning the original 21-string folk instrument that had come to represent the resistance, culture and fortitude of the Ukrainian people for centuries.
The Bandura, part of the lute family of stringed instruments, was synonymous with the bardic tradition of Ukraine known as the Kobzari.
According to Ladoga, the musicians were recognizable as a type of traveling bard. They would apprentice for three years under a master for the honor of the title and would develop a repertoire of songs celebrating the people and folk tales of the peasantry in an oral tradition dating back centuries.
While the precise origins of the tradition are unknown, the popular understanding is that they grew from the Zaporozhian Cossacks, warrior poets who composed stories and songs about fallen comrades and the sufferings of the Ukrainian people.
Traditionally the bards were blind. People who were blinded during battle were able to become storytellers and musicians, since that didn’t require sight. This gave a unique and respected place in society to those who were blind and at the time unable to engage in many other established professions. There are still traditional blind Kobzari in Ukraine to date.
While the musicians were always regarded as being folk heroes and unifying symbols of resilience, so powerful were the songs and the culturally unifying messages in them, in 1939 Joseph Stalin had many of the bards outlawed and executed, and the traditional song lyrics were forcibly altered. Ladoga said the music and instrument are “symbolic of the Ukrainian revolutionary. They had to stand up for our language and folk songs. People died for it.”
This powerful, mysterious and ultimately essential cultural history inspired Lagoda to master the Bandura in 2016 during his last visit to Ukraine. He ended up owning an instrument handmade by his friend in the country, which took Lagoda more than a year to purchase and import to the U.S.
Not often available to purchase commercially, the Bandura is usually handmade by the apprentice as they study the instrument.
The start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022 caused such a shock for Lagoda that he nearly stopped playing altogether.
"My hand would not go toward this Bandura for three months after the war started. I was just too shocked and downhearted,” he said, going on to explain his Ukrainian friend's encouragement to play. “This is what we have been doing for centuries. Ukraine has always been fighting. If we don't celebrate our culture then no one will."
Included in Lagoda’s performance this Friday will be introductions to each song in English, telling the story of the piece, along with history and cultural narratives to enrich the appreciation of the music.
Lagoda’s performance on Friday is a rare opportunity to hear traditional Ukrainian folk songs, played on a powerfully symbolic handmade Ukrainian instrument, from a music and storytelling tradition that was so nearly erased entirely in the 20th century.
Alex Lagoda will be playing at Hotel Madison, 710 S. Main St., on Friday, June 2, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Artists for Ukraine,” the fundraising art showcase at Hotel Madison, will continue to run through June, with artworks for sale to benefit the International Rescue Committee.
For more information about the First Fridays Initiative and Arts Council of the Valley, visit https://www.valleyarts.org/.
