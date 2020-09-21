Someone wrote last week, as well as several years, about uninstalling old programs and not much has changed over the years. My favorite uninstallation program is still Revo Uninstaller (RevoUninstaller.com). They asked why I do not just use the regular, built-in Microsoft “Programs and Features” to remove old apps.
I have what I think is a really good reason. First, they are both made to remove or uninstall applications that have been placed on your computer. You know the deal. You have heard from a friend or someone like me that you should try the ABC program. You install it and find that it is not what you expected and you no longer want it on your computer taking up space. So, you need to uninstall it as soon as you can.
I have found that when you use the built-in “Programs and Features” the program is indeed uninstalled; however, usually nowhere near completely. When you use that Windows feature to do an uninstall it can, and most times does, leave behind many unneeded folders and files. It may also leave many valueless pieces of information in your Windows Registry. The last part may never give you any issues and you may be unaware of it altogether but it could cause problems over time.
With Revo Uninstaller, you direct it as to how deeply to probe for leftover unnecessary files. I always get it to run in the Advanced mode. That way it will first run the regular uninstall process that Windows does normally. However, it will then do a deep scan for any files leftover from that procedure and offer to remove them too. I always take Revo’s suggestions and delete everything.
This makes for a much more thorough and professional cleaning, which gives you back free disk space once it is completed. I have found some uninstalls where there are thousands of leftover files to delete. I have found very few where it does not delete any files but it has happened on rare occasions.
I feel that Microsoft should be ashamed of the slop they leave behind on your system after a regular uninstall. And before you ask, Revo is free with a “Pro” version that does a few more things. I have used the free version for years without any issues and some fine, clean, accurate application removals.
One other place to look for really useful programs, that I have written about before but it needs mentioning again. Piriform.com was its URL, which is still active; however, it will take you to CCleaner.com, which is the main great program. Click on the Home tab and I recommend any of them listed there. Click on them individually and see what they do. If you need one of them, install it, and you will not go wrong. Especially with CCleaner, which provides your computer with a good maintenance application. By the way, in the olden days, CCleaner stood for “Crap Cleaner.” But I guess that is no longer politically acceptable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.