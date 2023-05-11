A huge, months long, community effort, coordinated by Keister Elementary School Art Teacher Brooke Imber, is set to allow many years of students to learn and play around nature.
After months of planning, design, discussions, countless volunteer hours, and a fall grant from Harrisonburg Education Foundation, Keister Elementary is ready to cut the ribbon on a visionary new outdoor learning space.
The idea of Brooke Imber, an art teacher with a deep passion for the natural world, the outdoor space is set back from the school into the woods, accessed by new nature trails. It fearures a stump school with a natural voice-amplifying canopy for lessons, a flower fort structure, an adventure play area and beautiful raw wood tables, which were donated, along with all other wood materials by The Urban Wood Project.
While the new outdoor spaces are mere yards from the school building, by design they give the impression of being far away in the woodland, surrounded by nature in a very peaceful and inspiring environment.
Recognizing the power of community in building this project and society at large, The Flower Fort, a beautiful woven branch structure large enough to seat a whole class of young students, is dedicated to the memory of the late Ray ‘Razor’ Shank, who shared flower buttons as symbols of community and kindness with those he met around town. The welcome note above the door was penned by Shank himself as a note to strangers about friendship.
The idea was firmly planted by the partnership between Imber and Audrey Barnes, a professor at James Madison University for the Industrial Design course. Seventeen students of Barnes’ have spent the semester in groups, along with 4th grade Keister Elementary Students, designing the outdoor spaces, including signage for the walking trails, a hobbit door, stump school, an adventure avenue, a separate clearing in the wood for play and exploration featuring a wooden dragon that twists in and around the trees.
While the design and planning took many months, volunteers and JMU students have worked into the night recently, completing the build of the outdoor spaces and facilities in just two weeks, ready for last night’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Just four of the seventeen JMU students engaged in bringing the learning space to life, Daniel Balkan, Griffin Barbeau, Lilly Taylor, and Manuel Villar May. They spoke about how they had gone into creating the stump school.
“One of the things we identified during our research was that a lot of teachers were uncomfortable to bring their students out here,” said Balkan, “being able to keep track of them, bugs, dirt, etc”
So the design-led into creating facilities that would create the mindset of being comfortable enough to want to teach outside.
Imber, who conceived the original idea, was excited to offer the space to the students and community.
“Teaching in a public school setting is really challenging, especially when we are surrounded by nature and so many opportunities to learn through playing,” she said. “I’m super passionate about the outdoors, and I wanted to pass on my love of the outdoors with the students.”
Another aim of the project is to create a sense of ownership for the Keister Elementary students.
“They’ve helped design it, they’ve come up with these ideas, they’ve helped make and line the trails, they’ve helped design the art that is going on the trails,” she said.
Imber explained how the choice-based arts philosophy ‘Teaching for Artistic Behavior’ — taught in Harrisonburg City Public Elementary Schools — allows students to experience many different outlets for creativity and lean into those that best suit their interests. “Some kids come to art class thinking I’m not a good artist. Maybe some kids are great at painting, but some students maybe don’t shine in the 2-D drawing aspect really excel when they are using their architecture brain or problem-solving skills and collaborating.”
“In art class, they can help build trails, or they can write poems about the dragon, they can use their sculpture skills to build fairy houses, they can make large scale sculptures and learn about architecture helping to build the flower fort,” said Imber. “This space allows for my students to naturally guide their own creative learning.”
The unique outdoor space will be usable not just for the arts but by all teachers at Keister Elementary, as a space to provide learning experiences for students in a relaxing and creative environment.
“There are many studies that show, being in nature students are more creative, have fewer behavior problems, and feel much more relaxed,” said Imber. “So I hope it’s something that our entire school can get really into.”
Some of the community collaborators who donated time, ideas, labor, and materials, and who Imber credits as making the idea possible are JMU Give, HEF, Jeremy Harold and Urban Wood Project, Nature Trail Makeover Club, Great Outdoors Landscaping, Vine and Fig and the Explore More Museum.
