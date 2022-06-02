A local theater troupe returns to its home stage this weekend after playing on a modular stage in the Broadway Volunteer Fire Department building.
Making the most of the fire hall, the Off Broadway Players performed on the homemade stage for the comedy “Be My Baby,” by Ken Ludwig, and a December staging of “Christmas Belles,” by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope.
The Off Broadway Players return to the stage in the J. Frank Hillyard Middle School auditorium this weekend and next for performances of their latest production, “Dearly Departed,” a comedic Southern play about a backwoods burial by David Bottrell and Jessie Jones.
“I’m so excited,” director Terri Hoover of Broadway said. “We’re so happy to be back at Hillyard, out of the fire hall.”
In the play about a dysfunctional family in the Deep South, personal drama overshadows the planning process for a deceased relative’s funeral and family members learn to rely on one another in their time of grief.
For some cast members, “Dearly Departed” is the first time they’ve performed in a play.
Madeline Owen, a 27-year-old Broadway resident, has always been interested in art and music, but playing the sassy and vapid housewife, Juanita, is one of the first times she’s acted onstage.
“It’s been so much fun. I loved it and I will probably continue with it, too,” Owen said. “Everyone is just so into their characters. [The play] is happy, sad; it’s just all those awkward moments of life, which makes it funny.”
For other cast members, like John McMurray, 55, of Harrisonburg, who plays Ray-Bud Turpin, the show is a return to the stage after a decadeslong hiatus. McMurray plays the only family member with a job — he works as a mechanic — who's tasked with paying for the funeral.
“Ray-Bud isn’t too happy about that. He is financially conservative,” said McMurray, who was involved in theater in high school in Harrisonburg before moving to Florida.
Owen said she hopes all the hard work the cast and crew has put in will make for an entertaining show.
“It’s amazing to see a random group of people from all walks of life get handed a part they’re expected to memorize and act. The way it began and the way we are now, it’s amazing to see the growth in our characters, as a whole,” Owen said. “It just comes all together into this one moment.”
Shows will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and June 10-11 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday and June 12. General admission tickets are available for purchase at the door.
“It is a delightful comedy,” McMurray said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
